Howe shoots 62 to win SEQ Professionals championship - PGA of Australia

It was a case of Howe and by how many as Quinton Howe delivered a dominant performance at the PGA Professionals Championship of South-East Queensland at Parkwood Golf Club.

Despite having to borrow his fiancés 9-iron, Howe went 7-under through six holes around the turn in his round of 8-under 62 to finish five strokes clear. That not only secured Howe a spot at the National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club from October 17-19 but also the Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club.

New South Welshman Jayden Cripps (67) and Toowoomba Golf Club Golf Operations Manager Brenton Fowler (67) snared the final two spots to the Queensland PGA as a total of 14 players advanced to the National Final.

Seventy south-east Queensland PGA Professionals teed it up at Parkwood and Howe was something of a surprise winner, to no one more than himself.

“I haven’t played a lot over the last couple of years since starting my role at Golf Central and the birth of our first child so it was nice to play well, somewhat unexpectedly,” said Howe, pictured second from right with representatives from Acushnet and Club Car.

“I had to borrow my fiancés 9 iron which created some challenges given I had to hit it five times during the round. In saying that, I was lucky enough to hole some putts on those holes when I needed to.”

Originally hailing from Victoria, Howe is excited to return to The Heritage which will also host the Heritage Classic on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia early in the new year.

“Really looking forward to the National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club,” Howe added.

“Being from Victoria originally, it is going to be great to see one of the state’s best facilities back to its former glory.”

The leading player over the age of 50 years old also received an exemption into the Australian PGA Seniors Championship, Nudgee Golf Club General Manager Darren Richards leading the seniors home with a round of 2-under 68.

Prior to the PGA Professionals Championship of SEQ, the PGA honoured some of our long-standing PGA Professionals (pictured). Long-term Head Professional at Helensvale Golf Club, Brandon Coleman, successful touring professional Michael Ferguson, off-course retailer Peter Barton and former Head Professional at Nudgee Golf Club, John Downs were presented with 50-year commemorative certificates.

Two-time Queensland PGA Champion and former Indooroopilly Golf Club Head Professional, Robbie Gibson, was also on hand to be honoured for his 60 years of PGA Membership.

The 14 PGA Professionals who qualified for the PGA Professionals Championship National Final are: Quinton Howe, Jayden Cripps, Brenton Fowler, Alexander McCoy, Darren Richards, Yongyan Sui, Matthew Rogers, Chris Duke, Joshua Bevan, Charles Wright, Matthew Ballard, TJ King, Jared Love and Darren Rodgers (countback).