How to watch The Open Championship - PGA of Australia

There is no other week like it on the golfing calendar and Aussie golf fans won’t miss a minute of the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course, St Andrews.

Starting with The Open Champions Challenge on Monday night, Fox Sports Channel 505 is providing dedicated and unparalleled coverage of the game’s most celebrated major championship.

Starting at 3.30pm AEST on Thursday there will be a total of 47 hours of live tournament coverage along with two hours of the hugely popular ‘Live From The Open’ series including the preview show from 8pm Wednesday night.

Fox Sports’ own Open Preview Show hosted by Braith Anasta, Paul Gow and Geoff Ogilvy will be on regular rotation from 7pm on Monday night and Aussie fans can even revel in the memories of victories by Greg Norman (1993) and Ian Baker-Finch (1991).

It has been 29 years since the second of Norman’s Open Championship triumphs and there are 11 Aussies in the field this week hoping to break our longest drought dating back to the first of Peter Thomson’s five wins in 1954.

Coming off a tie for 10th at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open world No.6 Cameron Smith represents our best chance while Adam Scott is out to bury the disappointment of his runner-up finish at Lytham a decade ago.

There have been 192 Australians to contest The Open since 1911 and two more will join that illustrious list in golf’s grandest setting.

Jed Morgan and Anthony Quayle will both make their Open Championship debuts this week, Morgan qualifying by virtue of winning the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and Quayle earning his place courtesy of a top-three finish at the Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open in Japan.

Scott and Marc Leishman are the only two Aussies who have played an Open at St Andrews previously, Leishman returning for the first time since losing in a playoff to Zach Johnson in 2015 and just missing out on joining Thomson and Kel Nagle as Australians to have been victorious at St Andrews.

TV coverage

Monday, July 11

7pm The Open Preview (Fox Sports 505)

Live 11.30pm-3.30am The Open Champions Challenge (Fox Sports 505)

Tuesday, July 12

8.40pm 1993 Open Film (Fox Sports 505)

10.05pm 1991 Open Film (Fox Sports 505)

Wednesday, July 13

Live 8pm Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Thursday, July 14

Live 3.30pm-5am The Open Championship – Round 1 (Fox Sports 505)

Friday, July 15

Live 6am-8am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Live 3.30pm-5am The Open Championship – Round 2 (Fox Sports 505)

Saturday, July 16

Live 6am-8am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Live 7pm-5am The Open Championship – Round 3 (Fox Sports 505)

Sunday, July 17

Live 5am-8am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Live 6pm-4am The Open Championship – Final Round (Fox Sports 505)

Monday, July 18

Live 4am-6am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Australian Player Profiles

Cameron Smith

World ranking: 6

Age: 28

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: T20 in 2019

Best finish in 2022: Won Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship

How he qualified: Top 50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.

Adam Scott

World ranking: 46

Age: 41

Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)

Best finish at The Open: 2nd in 2012

Best finish in 2022: T4 at Genesis Invitational

How he qualified: Top-50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.

Lucas Herbert

World ranking: 51

Age: 26

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 1

Best finish at The Open: T51 in 2018

Best finish in 2022: T7 Arnold Palmer Invitational

How he qualified: Top-50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.

Marc Leishman

World ranking: 56

Age: 38

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: T2 in 2015

Best finish in 2022: T10 Sentry Tournament of Champions

How he qualified: Top-50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.

Min Woo Lee

World ranking: 74

Age: 23

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2021

Best finish in 2022: T4 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

How he qualified: Top 30 on 2021 DP World Tour Ranking.

Brad Kennedy

World ranking: 135

Age: 48

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2011, 2012, 2021

Best finish in 2022: T2 at ASO IIZUKA Challenged Golf Tournament (Japan Golf Tour); T2 TPS Hunter Valley (PGA Tour of Australasia)

How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open.

Jason Scrivener

World ranking: 179

Age: 33

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2021

Best finish in 2022: T3 at Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika (DP World Tour)

How he qualified: Top 30 on 2021 DP World Tour Ranking.

Anthony Quayle

World ranking: 224

Age: 27

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: Won Queensland PGA Championship

How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open.

Jed Morgan

World ranking: 269

Age: 22

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: Won Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

How he qualified: Winner of 2021-22 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Dimitrios Papadatos

World ranking: 365

Age: 31

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2019

Best finish in 2022: Won the Vic Open

How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Open Qualifying Series – Australasia.

Matthew Griffin

World ranking: 742

Age: 38

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2017

Best finish in 2022: 3rd at Vic Open (PGA Tour of Australasia)

How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Open Qualifying Series – Australasia.

