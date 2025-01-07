How to follow Webex Players Series Perth - PGA of Australia

The new year heralds a new tournament to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule with the inaugural Webex Players Series Perth at Royal Fremantle Golf Club.

Hosted by Australia’s most accomplished golfing siblings and proud West Australians Minjee and Min Woo Lee, Webex Players Series Perth is the third event of the season in the west and the best showcase of women’s professional golf in Perth since the Handa Australia Cup in 2011.

Headlining the women’s field is LPGA Tour-bound Cassie Porter, established Ladies European Tour player Kirsten Rudgeley, recent LPGA Tour players Robyn Choi and Su Oh and Vic Open winner and Paris Olympian Ashley Lau.

A member of Royal Fremantle from a very young age, Minjee believes the layout provides the opportunity for one of the women in the field to join Hannah Green, Sarah Jane Smith and Min A Yoon in beating the boys in a Webex Players Series event.

Tournament hosts @minjeegolf and @Minwoo27Lee are playing in the #WebexPlayersSeries Pro-Am on Wednesday!



Enjoy free entry with parking available in the surrounding streets of @RoyalFremantle. Pedestrian access is available via Stevens St & Carrington St. pic.twitter.com/yRAioAFKRD — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 7, 2025

“It’s always fun beating the boys,” said Minjee.

“Obviously they’ve gone really low and played really well to win. You still have to hit the shots and hole the putts.

“I heard that maybe a couple of the holes have gotten shorter than how I usually play it, off the back tees.

“It will be nice to see where they’ve set the tees, where they’re hitting from and what kind of approaches they have in.”

The men’s field is stacked, too, with the winners of five events this season along with local favourites Jason Scrivener, Haydn Barron, Jarryd Felton, Brett Rumford, Hayden Hopewell and Connor McKinney.

With his season to begin next week in Dubai, Min Woo won’t be teeing it up at Royal Fremantle but is getting a kick out of seeing a tournament set-up at the course he has called home from a young age.

dr. chipinski in his natural habitat 🤭#WebexPlayersSeries pic.twitter.com/GPoEJg1DwS — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 7, 2025

“There’s a lot of different scenery,” said Min Woo.

“There’s a grandstand and flags up, so it’s got a little special feeling to it.

“It’ll be very exciting for the players to come out here and enjoy our home course.”

Play begins on Thursday morning with the final two rounds broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Inaugural event

PRIZEMONEY: $250,000

LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au; www.wpga.org.au

TV COVERAGE: Webex Players Series Perth is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 4pm-7pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 2pm-7pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

HEADLINERS

Jack Buchanan – 2024 WA PGA and Webex Players Series South Australia champion

Cassie Porter – Winner on Epson Tour in 2024 and 2025 LPGA Tour rookie

Jason Scrivener – DP World Tour player, 2017 NSW Open winner

Ashley Lau – 2024 Vic Open winner, 2024 Olympic Games representative for Malaysia

Haydn Barron – 2024 DP World Tour player

Kirsten Rudgeley – 12th on the 2024 Ladies European Tour Order of Merit

Yue Ren – 2024 LPGA Tour player from China

Anthony Quayle – Tied third at BMW Australian PGA Championship and Victorian PGA Championship