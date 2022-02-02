How to follow TPS Victoria - PGA of Australia

The PGA Tour of Australasia is back after a week off and heads to Rosebud Country Club on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula for The Players Series Victoria Hosted by Geoff Ogilvy.

TPS Victoria made its debut on the Australian summer of golf calendar last year and is back again after its unique format proved to be a hit with both players and fans.

Men and women, both professionals and amateurs, compete against one another from scaled tees for the one trophy, and juniors will also be in action on the weekend.

The tournament has received an increase in prize money with the field of 144 battling it out for the total prize pool of $200,000.

Play commences on Thursday morning and here is how to follow the action in person, on TV or via social media channels.

Who to follow:

One of the most prominent figures in Australian golf, major champion Geoff Ogilvy, plays host and is also a major drawcard this week. However, the strength of the field lies in the number of rising stars eager to get their hands on some silverware. Elvis Smylie returns to try and go one better than his runner-up finish last year, while Queensland PGA champion Anthony Quayle will certainly be one to watch. LPGA Tour-bound Stephanie Kyriacou makes her first appearance of the Australian summer and fellow Sydneysider Grace Kim is sure to continue her sensational form. Australia’s top amateur Kirsten Rudgeley will certainly be someone to keep an eye on.

How to follow:

For live scoring and the latest news from TPS Victoria visit pga.org.au or download the PGA Tour of Australasia app from the App Store or Play Store.

Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA of Australia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia

Facebook: @PGAofAustralia and @PGATourAus

Official hashtag: #TPSVic

How to watch:

You’ll be able to catch all the weekend action, broadcast live, on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Times (AEDT):

Round 3: Saturday 5 February, 2:30pm-5:30pm LIVE on Fox Sports 503

Round 4: Sunday 6 February, 12:30pm-5:30pm LIVE on Fox Sports 503

How to attend:

TPS Victoria is being run as a covid-safe event. Fans are welcome to attend each day with entry free and free parking available.

About the tournament:

TPS Victoria was played for the first time at Rosebud Country Club last year and reigning PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Brad Kennedy was the inaugural champion.

The total prize purse for the tournament is $200,000 with the winner to take home $36,000.