How to follow TPS Victoria - PGA of Australia

Young stars and icons of Australian golf go head-to-head when TPS Victoria tees off at Rosebud Country Club on the Mornington Peninsula from Thursday.

Marking the resumption of the 2022/2023 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season, the first Webex Players Series event of 2023 also serves as the second WPGA Tour of Australasia tournament of the year.

While much attention will focus on international tour winners such as Karrie Webb, Marcus Fraser and tournament host Geoff Ogilvy, TPS Victoria will be a showcase of the young men and women on the verge of success on the world stage.

Stephanie Kyriacou is already a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, Anthony Quayle was top-15 in his major championship debut at The Open last year and 2022 champion Todd Sinnott is back to defend his title.

The tournament prize money has also increased to $250,000, giving it even greater significance to the all-important Order of Merit.

There are four of this season’s winners in the field with David Micheluzzi currently leading the adjusted Order of Merit that will award the top three finishers at season’s end promotion to the DP World Tour.

Fans can walk the fairways with players throughout the course of the four days or watch the enthralling final two rounds from the comfort of their lounge rooms, coverage starting at 2.30pm Saturday and 12.30pm Sunday AEDT.

How to watch: You’ll be able to catch the action of the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, broadcast live, on Foxtel (Channel 505) and Kayo.

TV Times (AEDT)

Round 3: Saturday, January 28

2.30pm – 5.30pm (LIVE)

Round 4: Sunday, January 29

12.30pm – 5.30pm

Event overview

TPS Victoria, hosted by Geoff Ogilvy, is an event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour Australasia schedule with both men and women competing in the same field for the same prize purse and one trophy. Total prize money is $250,000.

The Webex Player Series also looks to the future of amateur golf by including juniors to the weekend play to rub shoulders with the best of the best.

The Players Series’ primary goal is to provide quality playing opportunities and genuine pathways for Australia’s next generation of male and female professionals that complement the existing events on both tours.

Players to watch

• Karrie Webb: Legendary seven-time major winner teeing up in her first TPS event

• Geoff Ogilvy: 2006 US Open champion and tournament host

• Stephanie Kyriacou: Back in Australia after a strong season on the LPGA Tour

• David Micheluzzi: Victorian who is second on the Order of Merit

• Anthony Quayle: Queenslander who was top-15 at the 2022 Open Championship

• Cassie Porter: Impressive Queensland pro who won the WPGA’s event in Melbourne last weekend

How to attend: Entry to spectators is free all four days.