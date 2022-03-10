How to follow TPS Hunter Valley - PGA of Australia

The ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia returns to the Hunter Valley for the first time in 11 years for the inaugural TPS Hunter Valley, hosted by Jan Stephenson and Peter O’Malley at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort.

The rain that has lashed the region has forced a delay to the start of the tournament with the opening round to begin at 7.30am on Friday morning at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club.

Gippsland Super 6 champion Jack Thompson will tee off in one of the marquee groups along with Chris Wood and amateur Kelsey Bennett to be followed by Aussie legend Peter Lonard, Deyen Lawson and young amateur Kam Dunemann.

From 7.40am the 10th tee will feature leading Order of Merit contenders such as Jed Morgan, Louis Dobbelaar, Anthony Quayle and Dimi Papadatos with host Peter O’Malley to commence his round from 8.20am beside Steven Jeffress and Stephanie Na.

Back on home soil for the first time in two years, Newcastle’s own Nick Flanagan has been paired with Scott Arnold and Kristalle Blum and will commence his first round at 12.35pm, TPS Sydney winner Jarryd Felton, Michael Sim and Ayaka Sugihara to follow in the group behind.

How to follow: For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au.

Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA of Australia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia

Facebook: @PGAofAustralia and @PGATourAus

Official hashtag: #TPSHunterValley

How to watch: You’ll be able to catch the action of the second and third rounds across the weekend, broadcast live, on Foxtel (Channel 503), Kayo Freebies and Sky Sport New Zealand.

Times (AEDT)

Round 2: Saturday, March 11th

2.30pm – 5.30pm (LIVE)

Round 3: Sunday, March 12th

12.30pm – 5.30pm

How to attend: Entry to spectators is free all three days.