How to follow #Tokyo2020 women’s golf

The final week of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is here and that means it is finally time for the best female golfers in the world to capture the spotlight.

Women’s golf is one of the last Olympic events to begin with only marathon swimming, park skateboarding, rhythmic gymnastics, modern pentathlon and karate waiting as long to go for gold.

Nevertheless, the field have had a busy lead in with most competing in the Evian Championship – won by Australia’s own Minjee Lee – before heading to Tokyo.

Lee is joined by fellow major winner Hannah Green as Australian representatives and both are strong chances of winning a medal.

The pair are refreshed heading into the Games with Green skipping the last five weeks of tournaments to spend time at home, while in the past week Lee enjoyed downtime with family to celebrate her breakthrough major triumph and brother Min Woo’s birthday.

They are joined in the field by this year’s other three major winners: Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (ANA Inspiration), the Philippine’s Yuka Saso (US Women’s Open) and America’s world number one Nelly Korda (KPMG Women’s PGA Championship).

The three medallists from Rio – South Korea’s Inbee Park (gold), New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (silver) and China’s Shanshan Feng (bronze) – are all also among the stars in the field.

Kasumigaseki Country Club’s east course is hosting the tournament – as it did for the men’s – and low scoring is expected in the pristine conditions.

It all starts on Wednesday and Australian golf fans can catch all the action on 7plus.

The 7plus app will allow fans to tune into the golf on any device – you can watch on your smartphone, tablet, computer or stream to a smart TV.

Each day, coverage begins on 7plus at 8:30am AEST and continues until the final group finishes at around 5:00pm AEST.

Channel 7, 7two or 7mate may elect to show the golf throughout the tournament, but the main coverage is as follows (Australian Eastern Standard Time):

Wednesday, 8:30am: 7plus

Thursday, 8:30am: 7plus

Friday, 8:30am: 7plus

Saturday, 8:30am: 7plus

The medal ceremony will take place at around 5pm AEST on Saturday.

Olympic women’s golf tee times Wednesday AEST

11:14am Minjee Lee, Patty Tavatanakit, Sophia Popov

11:36am Hannah Green, Danielle Kang, Sei Young Kim

Olympic women’s golf tee times Thursday AEST

9:14am Minjee Lee, Patty Tavatanakit, Sophia Popov

9:41am Hannah Green, Danielle Kang, Sei Young Kim

You can also stay up-to-date with all the latest information at https://www.igfgolf.org/, https://www.golf.org.au/ and https://pga.org.au/ throughout the tournament.

Or via our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Watch the Olympics at https://7plus.com.au/olympics