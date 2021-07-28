How to follow #Tokyo2020 Men’s Golf

The eyes of the sporting world are squarely focused on Tokyo right now and golf fans have waited patiently as other Olympic sports have taken the spotlight. That wait is now over.

Play in the men’s Olympic Golf competition gets underway on Thursday when the biggest names in men’s golf tee it up at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Recent major winners Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama headline the field with the latter having the weight of local expectation on his shoulders.

For Australia, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are making their Olympic debuts and Australian fans are hoping their camaraderie is a recipe for success.

The Australian pairing won together at the Zurich Classic earlier this year, but the Olympic tournament is individual stroke play.

However, they have proven in the past that they feed off one another and individually, both players enter the tournament with solid recent form.

Smith was in contention for most of The Open, while Leishman finished third at the Travelers Championship.

Australian golf fans are in a fortunate position to watch the Australian pairing go for gold, thanks to a friendly time zone and dedicated golf coverage on 7plus.

The 7plus app will allow fans to tune into the golf on any device – you can watch on your smartphone, tablet, computer or stream to a smart TV.

Each day, coverage begins on 7plus at 8:30am AEST and continues until the final group finishes at 5:00pm AEST.

Channel 7 or 7mate may elect to show the golf throughout the tournament, but the main coverage is as follows (Australian Eastern Standard Time):

Thursday, 8:30am: 7plus

Friday, 8:30am: 7plus

Saturday, 8:30am: 7plus

Sunday, 8:30am: 7plus

The medal ceremony will take place at 5pm AEST on Sunday.

Olympic men’s golf tee times Thursday AEST

9.41am Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners

11.14am Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Garrick Higgo

