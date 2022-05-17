How to follow the US PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Seventy-five years since Australia celebrated its first major champion, eight Aussies have their sights set on their own place in history at this week’s US PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The presence of Tiger Woods and absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson have been the dominant storylines early in the week yet for Australians it represents the major championship where we have tasted most success.

Starting with the legendary Jim Ferrier at Plum Hollow in Detroit 75 years ago this year, five Aussies have raised the Wanamaker Trophy, Jason Day most recently in 2015.

David Graham (1979), Wayne Grady (1990) and Steve Elkington (1995) gave Australian golf a strong representation at the PGA of America’s showpiece event and now a new wave of fearless flushers are ready to take Southern Hills head on.

Hot on the heels of his sister’s seventh LPGA Tour title Min Woo Lee is making his first appearance in the championship, Lucas Herbert will be out to improve on his previous best finish of 71st in both 2019 and 2021 and Cam Davis has the chance to build on his tie for 59th on debut at Kiawah Island last year.

Adam Scott is one of just three players who finished top-15 at Southern Hills in 2007 in the field this week (the others being Tiger Woods and Justin Rose) but Australia’s best hope once again looks to be Cameron Smith.

The world No.4 played in the final group at The Masters before finishing tied for third and is already a two-time winner this season (Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship).

Smith can also draw from the fact that not only has the PGA Championship been kind to Aussies but so too has Southern Hills.

Scott, Stuart Appleby, Geoff Ogilvy and John Senden were all top-15 in 2007, Greg Norman and Steve Elkington were top-10 when Nick Price triumphed in 1994 and Norman was five shots off the lead when Raymond Floyd won in 1982.

Australian Player Profiles

Cameron Smith

World ranking: 4

Age: 28

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 5

Best finish at US PGA: T25 in 2015

Best finish in 2022: Won Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship

Key stat: 0.922 Strokes Gained: Putting (4th)

Adam Scott

World ranking: 39

Age: 41

Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)

PGA Tour wins: 14

Best finish at US PGA: Third in 2018

Best finish in 2022: T4 at Genesis Invitational

Key stat: 100 per cent Scrambling From The Fringe (1st)

Lucas Herbert

World ranking: 46

Age: 27

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 1

Best finish at US PGA: T71 (2019, 2021)

Best finish in 2022: T7 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Key stat: 70.18 per cent Sand Save Percentage (3rd)

Marc Leishman

World ranking: 48

Age: 38

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 6

Best finish at US PGA: T12 in 2013

Best finish in 2022: T10 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Key stat: 38.33 per cent Putting from 10-15 feet (7th)

Min Woo Lee

World ranking: 54

Age: 23

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US PGA: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: T4 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Key stat: 312.3 yards Average Driving Distance

Matt Jones

World ranking: 74

Age: 42

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 2

Best finish at US PGA: T21 in 2015

Best finish in 2022: T2 Valero Texas Open

Key stat: 0.611 Strokes Gained: Around the Green (2nd)

Cam Davis

World ranking: 89

Age: 27

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 1

Best finish at US PGA: T59 in 2021

Best finish in 2022: T3 RBC Heritage

Key stat: 32.58 per cent Bounce Back (1st)

Jason Day

World ranking: 124

Age: 34

Major wins: 1 (2015 US PGA Championship)

PGA Tour wins: 12

Best finish at US PGA: Won in 2015

Best finish in 2022: T3 Farmers Insurance Open

Key stat: 4.22 Birdie Average Per Round (23rd)

