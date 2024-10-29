How to follow the Queensland PGA - PGA of Australia

Phoenix Campbell’s title defence has entered a new realm as Cameron Smith prepares to play the Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club for the first time in almost a decade.

The first of four events that Smith will play on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia this summer, Smith’s inclusion has elevated a tournament that dates back to 1926 to a level not seen since the 1980s when the likes of Greg Norman, Ian Baker-Finch, Peter Fowler and Peter Senior all won in a nine-year span.

Campbell made some history of his own 12 months ago when he became the first amateur to win the Queensland PGA Championship and returns two starts into his career as a professional.

He knows that with Smith in the field, going back-to-back is an even greater challenge.

“It is going to be awesome. I’m super excited,” said Campbell, who was tied second last week at Webex Players Series South Australia.

“I’m hoping to tee it up with him sometime this week, if not the next coming weeks.

“I think it’s great for the event. There’s going to be a lot more people out watching, which will surely lift the event and make it more fun to play in front of people.”

Back in Brisbane for the first time in a month after playing the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan, coming through stage one of Korn Ferry Tour School in Florida and finishing top-10 in his professional debut last week in South Australia, Queenslander Quinn Croker is also excited to tee it up in the same event as Smith this week.

Croker was part of the Royal Queensland Golf Club grounds crew at last year’s Australian PGA Championship but now gets to share the fairways with Smith at Nudgee.

“To see him come home, it almost feels like you can test your game against his,” said Croker.

“Obviously it depends on the type of week he has. If he has a very good week, it’s probably going to be better than your very good week. But you kind of hope that maybe Sunday your name’s right next to his and you get to play the final round with him.”

The final two rounds of the Queensland PGA Championship will be broadcast live on both Fox Sports and Kayo with coverage to run from 12:30pm-5:30pm AEDT Saturday and Sunday.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Phoenix Campbell (Victoria)

PRIZEMONEY: $250,000

LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au

TV COVERAGE: Queensland PGA Championship is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 12:30pm-5:30pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 12:30pm-5:30pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

HEADLINERS

Cameron Smith – The 2022 Open champion and three-time winner of the BMW Australian PGA Championship. Smith captained the Ripper GC team to the team title for the 2024 LIV Golf season.

Jack Buchanan – 2024 WA PGA and Webex Players Series South Australia champion. Current leader of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit

Anthony Quayle – Winner of the 2021 Queensland PGA Championship and 2020 Queensland Open

Phoenix Campbell – Defending champion and tied for second in his second start as a professional last week at Webex Players Series South Australia

Elvis Smylie – 2024 WA Open champion and current Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader

Rhein Gibson – Two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour

Daniel Gale – 2023 Webex Players Series Hunter Valley champion and 2021 Queensland PGA runner-up