How to follow the PNG Open - PGA of Australia

The Chase Is On when the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia begins this week in the South Pacific as players descend on Royal Port Moresby Golf Club for the PNG Open.

Last year’s tournament, won by Lachlan Barker, marked a successful return of professional golf in Papua New Guinea after complications with Covid-19 saw three years go by without a PNG Open being staged.

Barker is back to defend his title after last year’s four-stroke victory provided the perfect start to his second year on tour, giving him the confidence to know he belongs.

“I’d say the first year I always felt on edge in my rookie season,” Barker reflected in an interview earlier this year.

“I suppose even if I was playing well and my game was great, I still felt like I was on edge and not that comfortable.

“So first event of the season. Papua New Guinea. Win. I just felt a lot more settled … and it’s allowed me to know that when I’m hitting it well I’ll play better.”

Joining Barker is 2019 PNG Open winner Peter Cooke, who used his driving accuracy on the tight fairways of Royal Port Moresby to claim the title five years ago.

Another player looking to use his experience in PNG to his advantage this week is Brett Rankin, who won the 2019 Morobe Open at Lae Golf Club, and was runner-up in the 2017 PNG Open.

While prior experience is a huge bonus in the hot conditions, a strong group of young players are out to follow in Barker’s footsteps and notch their first career win at Port Moresby.

Josh Greer, Max Charles, Jye Pickin, and Jack Buchanan are just some of the next wave looking to make on early splash.

Players will be competing for $200,000 prize fund, and to get an early advantage on the Order of Merit standings.

