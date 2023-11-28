How to follow the ISPS HANDA Australian Open - PGA of Australia

An international field of some of the world’s best golfers has descended on The Australian and The Lakes Golf Clubs in Sydney for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

The world-first format sees the women, men, and All Abilities playing on the same course, at the same time, for separate trophies. All three of last year’s champions — Adrian Meronk of Poland, Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa and England’s Kipp Popert –are back to defend their titles.

Meronk is set to give a strong defence of his title, following a strong year on the DP World Tour, highlighted by wins at the Italian Open and Andalucia Masters.

A host of Australia’s best men’s golfers will be out to stop Meronk however, with Min Woo Lee hot off his win last week at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, and Cam Davis, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman all hungry for the title.

Davis has fond memories at The Australian, the site of his breakthrough win at the 2017 Australian Open.

“It’s always so much fun coming back to a place where you’ve got that many good memories, defining moments in your career,” he said.

“I feel like it’s always really windy here. I feel like I’m a pretty good wind player in terms of shaping the ball around and judging wind conditions.

“But I think in terms of consistency, right now I’m probably in the middle of the best run of golf I think I’ve ever played in terms of week after week.”

Major winners Minjee Lee and Hannah Green highlight the women’s field, with a pack of emerging Aussie youngsters out to take down the two stars.

Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou and Gabriella Ruffels are all in form and looking for their breakthrough big win.

Lee was last week awarded her third Greg Norman Medal after an incredible year on the LPGA Tour with wins at the Kroger Queen City Championship, and the BMW Ladies Championship, but an Australian Open is the one she wants.

“I actually feel quite relaxed this week. I thought I would feel a bit more pressure than I usually feel coming to an Aussie open,” she said.

“The Aussie open is always a tough trophy to win, and of course we’re going to add added pressure because we both want to play really well, especially in front of a home crowd in Australia.

“We’ll see how we go.”

Defending champion Kipp Popert will head the strongest field of All Abilities golfers ever assembled in Australia at the ISPS HANDA Australian All-Abilities Championship.

For the first time, the top six players on the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), representing six different countries, will be in the field for this year’s event.

They will be joined by the top four Australians on the world rankings, headed by Queensland’s Lachlan Wood, who is currently the Australian No.1 and will be contesting the AAAC for the first time.

The Pro-am day is on Wednesday 28/11/2023, 7.30am shotgun (Both courses)

The Australian Pro-am draw

The Lakes Pro-am draw

Purchase Practice Day Pass through Ticketek

HOW TO FOLLOW

For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and Golf Australia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @ausopengolf @golfaust

Twitter: @AusOpenGolf @GolfAust

Facebook: @AusOpenGolf @GolfAust

Official hashtag: #AusOpenGolf

HOW TO WATCH

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is live and free on Channel 9HD and 9Now, or Live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo

Round 1: Thursday, 12pm – 5pm (AEDT)

Round 2: Friday, 12pm – 5pm (AEDT)

Round 3: Saturday, 2pm – 7pm (AEDT)

Round 4: Sunday, 2pm – 7pm (AEDT)

RECENT CHAMPIONS

Men:

2022: Adrian Meronk

2021: Not played

2020: Not played

2019: Matt Jones

2018: Abraham Ancer

2017: Cameron Davis

2016: Jordan Spieth

2015: Matt Jones

Women:

2022: Ashleigh Buhai

2021: Not played

2020: Inbee Park

2019: Nelly Korda

2018: Ko Jin-young

2017: Jang Ha-na

2016: Haru Nomura

2015: Lydia Ko

All Abilities:

2022: Kipp Popert

2021: Not played

2020: Not played

2019: Johan Kammerstad

2018:Johan Kammerstad

COURSE RECORD

61, Rod Pampling

COURSE DESIGNER

Clark, Hutchison & Martin (1903) / Jack Nicklaus (1976) / Jack Nicklaus (2013)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Women:

Hannah Green: 2019 Women’s PGA Champion.

Minjee Lee: Two-time major champion.

Ashleigh Buhai: Defending champion and 2022 Women’s Open Champion.

Grace Kim: LPGA Tour winner and dual TPS Sydney Champion.

Stephanie Kyriacou: Multiple LET winner.

Gabriela Ruffels: Three-time Epson Tour winner, now on LPGA tour.

Jiyai Shin: Two-time major champion.

Men:

Min Woo Lee: 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Champion, multiple DP World Tour winner and 2023 Macao Open champion

Cameron Smith: 2022 Open Champion.

Cameron Davis: PGA TOUR winner and 2017 Australian Open champion.

Adam Scott: 2013 Masters Champion, 2009 Australian Open Champion.

Robert MacIntyre: two-time DP World Tour winner and 2023 Ryder Cup representative.

Lucas Herbert: PGA TOUR winner, and multiple DP World Tour winner.

Adrian Meronk: Defending champion and four-time DP World Tour champion.

Marc Leishman: Six-time PGA TOUR winner.

All Abilities:

Kipp Popert: Defending champion and multiple G4D Tour winner.

Brendan Lawlor: Multiple G4D Tour winner and first disabled golfer to compete on the DP World Tour.

Lachlan Wood: 2023 WA Open All Abilities Champion.

Cameron Pollard: Multiple state inclusive and All Abilities champion.

Natascha Tennent: Special Olympics World Games Gold Medallist in Berlin 2023.