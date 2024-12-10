How to follow the Gippsland Super 6 - PGA of Australia

In the fifth straight week of Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events, the Gippsland Super 6 heads back to Warragul Country Club for the fourth time in the tournament’s six year history.

The last event on Tour for the year, players will be looking for a final Order of Merit boost before the Christmas break, and with a number of players taking up opportunities around the world this week, there is increased opportunity for serious movement.

None of this season’s Tour winners are in the field, paving the way for a maiden Tour winner come Sunday at Warragul. Last year’s champion Kerry Mountcastle is also not in the field this week, however two-time Gippsland Super 6 champion Tom Power Horan is back in region and will be hungry for a third title.

2023 CHAMPION: Kerry Mountcastle (NZ)

PRIZEMONEY: $200,000

LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au

TV COVERAGE: The Gippsland Super 6 is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

FORMAT:

The Gippsland Super 6 starts out with 54 holes of stroke play event over three days before morphing into a final day of six-hole knockout matches culminating in a two-man finale.

A field of 120 competitors will play 18 holes on each of the first two days. After 36 holes, the leading 50 professionals and ties, plus any amateurs on the same score or better, will qualify to play the third round.

After 54 holes, the leading 24 players will qualify for the knockout section, which is contested via six-hole medal match play to determine a champion.

Medal match play means that all matches will go the distance with a winner determined on the sixth hole, or, the match will continue to the deciding knockout hole.

THE COURSE:

Designed by Syd Bennett in 1926, Warragul is one of the premier courses in the Gippsland region. Playing as a par-70 measuring 5,509 metres, Warragul’s standout feature is the serious elevation changes.

Bulit on a dramatic site, several holes play either down into steep gullies, or up and over interesting rises, with almost no flat holes on the entire property.

A unique feature at Warragul is the 176 metre par-3 finishing hole, which often provides a dramatic ending to the medal match play. In the event of a tie in the matches, a shorter tee measuring 100 metres is used as a knockout hole to determine the winner.

HEADLINERS:

Tom Power Horan – Two-time Gippsland Super 6 champion

Corey Lamb – Three top-10s this season and 7th on the OOM

Cameron John – 2024 winner of The National Tournament

Matias Sanchez – Three top-10s this season and 15th at the BMW Australian PGA Championship

Anthony Quayle – Third at both the BMW Australian PGA Championship and last week’s Victorian PGA

Jake McLeod – 2018 Order of Merit winner