How to follow The Athena - PGA of Australia

Everything you need to know ahead of the fourth edition of The Athena on February 24-25.
Being played for the first time at the renowned Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club, The Athena is golf done differently. Each of the players will face nine skills-based challenges on day one with the top eight players on the points tally proceeding to the matchplay play-offs on the second day.
Most of the day one skills challenges will take place on PK’s world-class short-game practice facility, with all players completing a challenge before they move on to the next as a group.
The day two playoff matches are over four holes of the North Course, with the eventual winner having to win three matches in a row to claim the trophy.
The Athena provides a platform for some of Australia’s best young players to showcase their skill and tell their stories.
While the comradery will be high, so too will the competitive atmosphere, with the 12 players battling it out for a $50,000 prize purse.
FORMAT
Day 1: The Combine – Saturday
Day 2: The Playoffs – Sunday
HOW TO FOLLOW
For live scoring and the latest news visit https://theathena.wpga.org.au/
Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the WPGA Tour of Australasia channels.
Instagram: @WPGATour
Twitter: @WPGATour
Facebook: @WPGATour
Official hashtag: #TheAthena
HOW TO WATCH
In person – spectators will be admitted FREE at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club.
On your screen – the only place to watch The Athena live is on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo 3pm-7pm AEDT on Saturday and Sunday. Click HERE.
FORMER CHAMPIONS
2023: Grace Lennon (Vic)
2022: Kirsten Rudgeley (WA)
2021: Kristalle Blum (SA)
COURSE DESIGNER
OCMM – Mike Cocking (lead designer)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cassie Porter: 2023 Epson Tour player
Jess Whitting: Top-10 at Webex Players Series Hunter Valley
Kelsey Bennett: Consistent Webex Players Series performer since 2022
Click HERE to find out more about all 12 players.
PHOTO: the 18th green on PK’s North Course. Ross Flannigan.