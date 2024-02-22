How to follow The Athena - PGA of Australia

Everything you need to know ahead of the fourth edition of The Athena on February 24-25.

Being played for the first time at the renowned Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club, The Athena is golf done differently. Each of the players will face nine skills-based challenges on day one with the top eight players on the points tally proceeding to the matchplay play-offs on the second day.

Most of the day one skills challenges will take place on PK’s world-class short-game practice facility, with all players completing a challenge before they move on to the next as a group.

The day two playoff matches are over four holes of the North Course, with the eventual winner having to win three matches in a row to claim the trophy.

The Athena provides a platform for some of Australia’s best young players to showcase their skill and tell their stories.

While the comradery will be high, so too will the competitive atmosphere, with the 12 players battling it out for a $50,000 prize purse.

FORMAT

Day 1: The Combine – Saturday

12 Players

Nine Challenges, including: 100m shot, Lob Shot, Trouble Shot, Bunker Shot, Mystery Shot, Long Putt, Longest Drive, Optimum Drive, Nearest The Pin.

12 to one points available each challenge.

Top eight Players advance to Day 2 – The Playoffs.

Day 2: The Playoffs – Sunday

Top eight are ranked based on Combine Leaderboard.

Round one matches are 1 v 8, 2 v 7, 3 v 6, 4 v 5.

Four-hole Match Play.

Playoff holes are all on Peninsula-Kingswood’s North Course – Holes 5,6,7 and 18.

Winners progress.

A “Putt Off” breaks any tie.

HOW TO FOLLOW

For live scoring and the latest news visit https://theathena.wpga.org.au/

Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the WPGA Tour of Australasia channels.

Instagram: @WPGATour

Twitter: @WPGATour

Facebook: @WPGATour

Official hashtag: #TheAthena

HOW TO WATCH

In person – spectators will be admitted FREE at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club.

On your screen – the only place to watch The Athena live is on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo 3pm-7pm AEDT on Saturday and Sunday. Click HERE.

FORMER CHAMPIONS

2023: Grace Lennon (Vic)

2022: Kirsten Rudgeley (WA)

2021: Kristalle Blum (SA)

COURSE DESIGNER

OCMM – Mike Cocking (lead designer)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cassie Porter: 2023 Epson Tour player

Jess Whitting: Top-10 at Webex Players Series Hunter Valley

Kelsey Bennett: Consistent Webex Players Series performer since 2022

Click HERE to find out more about all 12 players.

PHOTO: the 18th green on PK’s North Course. Ross Flannigan.