How to follow: Vic Open - PGA of Australia

One of Australian professional golf’s oldest events, the Vic Open, returns to 13th Beach Golf Links on the Bellarine Peninsula this week with Brett Coletta and Ashley Lau defending their men’s and women’s titles.

The tournament that spawned the mixed-gender format celebrates its 12th year at 13th Beach in 2025 with men and women, professionals and amateurs, once again playing on the same course, but for separate trophies, with each purse worth $200,000.

And they’ll tackle two different courses – three rounds on the Beach and one on the Creek for those who make the halfway cut. Both are par-72 layouts at the mercy of the winds that come off the adjacent Southern Ocean.

Founded in 1958, the men’s Vic Open has an illustrious group of winners that includes the likes of major winners Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle, Gary Player, David Graham, Greg Norman and Ian Baker-Finch and, in recent years, Min Woo Lee, Michael Hendry and Dimi Papadatos.

Meanwhile, the women’s tournament, founded in 1988, can boast an equally impressive past champions list highlighted by Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Celine Boutier and Jiyai Shin, the 2023 winner who headlines this year’s field.

Now based predominantly in Japan, Shin is trying complete a rare Australian Open-Vic Open double after triumphing in the national championship at Kingston Heath and Victoria in December, her last tournament appearance.

Her main competition this week may come from LPGA Tour star Jenny Shin, who now spends a good part of the year in Australia.

In the men’s field, there are seven winners from this year’s Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, headed by two-time champion Jack Buchanan who sits in fourth place on the Order of Merit list.

Numbers seven through 10 on the OOM list – Anthony Quayle, Corey Lamb, Jordan Doull and Jak Carter – will also tee it up chasing valuable points as the season heads towards its conclusion in March.

One noticeable change for the players this week is the lengthening of the par-4 15th hole on the Beach Course, with the tees pushed back from where they have been in recent years. It now plays 342m for the men and 292m for the women.

LAST YEAR’S CHAMPIONS: Ashley Lau and Brett Coletta

PRIZEMONEY: $400,000

LIVE SCORES: www.golf.org.au; www.pga.org.au; www.wpga.org.au

TV COVERAGE: The Vic Open is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 2pm-7pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

HEADLINERS

Jiyai Shin – 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open champion

Brett Coletta – 2024 Vic Open men’s champion

Ashley Lau – 2024 Vic Open women’s champion

Jack Buchanan – 2024 WA PGA and Webex Players Series SA champion

Jenny Shin – LPGA Tour member

Kelsey Bennett – 2024 The Athena champion

Matthew Griffin – 2024 Heritage Classic champion

Lydia Hall – 2012 Ladies British Masters winner