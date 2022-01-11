How to follow Fortinet Australian PGA and WPGA Championships - PGA of Australia

It’s been more than two years since Adam Scott last raised the Joe Kirkwood Cup but the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship returns this week with a twist.

In addition to 120 of Australia’s leading men’s golfers, the inaugural Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship will showcase 24 of our best women golfers in their own 72-hole tournament to be played in conjunction, the winner to receive the Karrie Webb Cup.

Play commences on Thursday morning at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane and will be broadcast live each day on Fox Sports, Kayo and through Sky Sport in New Zealand.

Here’s how to follow all the action in person, on TV or via social media channels.

Who to follow: There are some familiar faces that Australian golf fans will recognise but the strength in the 2021 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field lies in the rising stars who are getting ready to take on the world. Headlined by two-time DP World Tour winner and world No.49 Min Woo Lee the men’s field also boasts two young players who recently posted their maiden career wins. Newcastle’s Blake Windred has spent the past two years playing in Europe and recorded his first win at the Victorian PGA Championship followed a week later by South Australian Jack Thompson’s breakthrough title at the Gippsland Super 6. Past champions in the field are Geoff Ogilvy (2008) and Peter Lonard (2002, 2004, 2007) with prolific Tour winners Richard Green, Peter O’Malley, Brett Rumford and Peter Fowler out to keep the young guys in check. The field for the Australian WPGA Championship includes LPGA Tour players Sarah Kemp, Sarah Jane Smith and Su Oh along with recent LPGA Tour graduates Stephanie Kyriacou and Karis Davidson.

How to follow: For live scoring and the latest news from the Fortinet Australian PGA and WPGA Championships visit the official tournament website, www.championship.pga.org.au.

Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA of Australia’s social media channels.

How to watch:

You’ll be able to catch all of the action, broadcast live, on Foxtel (Channel 503), Kayo Freebies and Sky Sport New Zealand.

Times (AEST)

Round 1: Thursday, January 13th 11.30am – 4.30pm (LIVE)

Round 2: Friday, January 14th 11.30am – 4.30pm (LIVE)

Round 3: Saturday, January 15th 11.30am – 4.30pm (LIVE)

Round 4: Sunday, January 16th 11.30am – 4.30pm (LIVE)

How to attend:

The 2021 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship are being run as Covid-safe events. Fans are welcome to attend each day and children aged 16 and under accompanied by a paying adult receive free entry. Tickets start from $20 and can be purchased through Ticketek. For parking and requirements for entry at Royal Queensland Golf Club click here.

About the tournaments:

The winner of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will receive the Joe Kirkwood Cup, while the inaugural winner of the Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship will win the newly-minted Karrie Webb Cup.

Past winners of the PGA Championship (male) include Adam Scott (2), Cam Smith (2), Geoff Ogilvy, Peter Senior (3), Peter Lonard (3), Robert Allenby (4), Greg Norman (2), Bill Dunk (5), Kel Nagel (6), Peter Thompson and the late Bob Shearer (1).

The defending men’s champion is Queenslander Adam Scott who won in 2019. No event was held in the 2020/21 summer due to Covid-19.

The total prize purse for the men’s event is $1 million, the women’s event is worth $300,00 with winners of the two events to each receive $180,000.