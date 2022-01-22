How Qld PGA challengers plan to rein in runaway leader - PGA of Australia

They know they’ll need some help but the closest challengers to Anthony Quayle’s Queensland PGA Championship charge have outlined how they hope to reel him in.

Quayle will begin Sunday’s final round at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane with a six-shot advantage, the 10-shot record winning margin set by Ossie Moore in 1986 at Indooroopilly within the realms of possibility.

The 27-year-old has had at least a share of the lead since the opening round on Thursday and used a course record seven-under 65 on Saturday to turn a two-shot lead into a six-stroke chasm between he and the rest of the field.

A week after Jed Morgan broke a host of records in winning the Australian PGA Championship by 11 shots at Royal Queensland, the likes of Justin Warren and Louis Dobbelaar know have a task ahead of them on Sunday.

Third behind Morgan last week, Dobbelaar witnessed Quayle’s record-setting round on Saturday first-hand and admits that any sense he will falter appears unlikely.

“He’s doing a really good job of making no mistakes,” said Dobbelaar, who had four birdies in his round of three-under 69 on Saturday.

“I don’t think he made a bogey today and he’s only made one for the week so if he keeps doing that it will be hard to reel him in.

“It’s quite impressive how even whenever he was on the poor side of the hole he did a good job of getting up and down, made the most of hitting it close and holed some good putts.”

Starting the day at one-under, Sydney’s Justin Warren made three birdies in his final four holes to post six-under 66 and climb into outright second.

He will play alongside Quayle and Dobbelaar in the final group from 11am on Sunday and knows he might need something similar to break through for his first ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia win.

“Obviously ‘Quayley’ is playing good golf. He’s got a lot of control of his ball right now with the way the wind is,” said Warren, who was second behind Bryden Macpherson at the Moonah Links PGA Classic last year.

“Seven-under out there today in the wind so he’s obviously playing good golf. He’s probably going to go out there tomorrow and keep playing the way he is so I’m going to have to do something pretty special with hopefully a bit of help from him.

“We’ll just have to see how the conditions are and how the course plays and just do my best.”

Warren picked up birdies on three of the par 5s on Saturday and says he will continue his aggressive approach in conditions on Sunday that are expected to be the best of the week.

“I saw the way the par 5s played in the practice rounds in terms of the tee shots,” Warren explained.

“They’re designed to be three-shotters with forced lay-ups off the tee but with my length I decided this week that I wanted to take advantage of that as much as possible and hit driver.

“There are a couple of tee shots on the par 5s where you can hit it left or right and get away with it so I’ve been fortunate to have pretty good chances at getting up by the green in two.”

Despite the size of the deficit, Dobbelaar intends to remain patient and hope that he can get hot with the putter.

“Being patient is something that I need to try and stick to,” Dobbelaar added.

“As much as there probably is some risk you can take on it doesn’t quite outweigh the potential damage.

“The game plan this whole week has to be as patient as possible and trust my iron game.

“Seven shots is a lot of golf and Quayley is playing really nice. If I just stick to my game plan tomorrow and things get hot we’ll see how close we can get.

“I’ve been playing some good golf so as much as I can stay patient tomorrow hopefully I’ll have a sniff coming down the last few holes.”

Warren delivered one of the crowd highlights on Saturday when his tee shot to the par-3 18th finished only two feet behind the hole, a shot he admits didn’t quite come off the clubface as he intended.

“I felt like I caught it a little heavy,” said Warren.

“It wasn’t a bad heavy but I just got a little steep on it so the divot was a little deeper than I would have liked.

“It certainly didn’t feel that great off the face and I just thought it was going straight in the water.

“But it just had enough to get over the water and trickled up to a couple of feet.”

New South Welshmen John Lyras (five-under), Daniel Gale (four-under) and Josh Armstrong (four-under) will play in the second-to-last group with David Micheluzzi (three-under), Cameron John (three-under) and Kade McBride (one-under) the only other players under par through 54 holes.