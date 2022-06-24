Houston runs hot to lead Broome Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The June Broome heat may have caught some off guard but Simon Houston’s hot form held up to take a one-shot lead at the $36,000 Broome Furnishings Pro-Am.

The final event in the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, Broome Golf Club is looking a treat and with the temperature nudging above 30 degrees each day players have the chance to swing freely.

No one did it better on day one than Houston who at one point raced to six-under before two late bogeys saw him sign for a four-under 68.

Chasing his second win of the WA swing, Houston was five-under through his first seven holes but back-to-back bogeys at 10 and 11 kept his advantage to just a single shot.

Hot on Houston’s tail are in-form players Scott Strange and Braden Becker along with Peter Cooke, the trio all posting rounds of three-under 69.

Like Houston, Cooke was five-under through seven holes of his round but dropped shots at six and seven to sit in a share of second.

Strange will be out to capitalise on another strong start and complete the north-west weekend triple after winning both Spalding Park and Port Hedland events.

The final round commences at Broome Golf Club at 10.30am AWST and promises to be an exciting climax to the May/June swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

Click here for Round 1 scores.