Hot putter gives Jordan share of Rockhampton Pro-Am lead

Gold Coast’s Damien Jordan needed just 24 putts in his opening round to earn a share of the lead after day one of the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am at Rockhampton Golf Club on Thursday.

Brett Rankin and Aaron Townsend set the pace in the morning groups with rounds of 4-under 68 but the low rounds of the day were to come later, Jordan and New South Welshman Josh Armstrong with a one-shot buffer after each posted a round of 6-under 66 in the latest event of the adidas Pro-Am Series.

With the Rockhampton layout in superb condition and a quality field to match, scores were expected to be low but the golf course’s twisting waterways and lagoons managed to keep some of Australia’s best players relatively in check.

After making a birdie at the par-5 opening hole Jordan experienced a relatively subdued stretch for match of the front nine to be 1-under through six holes.

Taking advantage of another par-5 at the 542m seventh, Jordan picked up his second birdie of the day and then watched on partly in amazement as putt after putt found the bottom of the cup.

“Looking back on the round, I finished with 24 putts today,” said the 2017 Vic PGA champion.

“I putted really well today. I holed everything.”

The 40-year-old made four birdies in succession from the seventh hole and picked up two more at 12 and 14, his only dropped shot of the day coming at the 200m par-3 11th.

If Jordan’s was something of a slow start the big-hitting Armstrong cashed in on his opportunities early, making birdie at four of his opening five holes to surge up the leaderboard.

There were hiccups at seven and 11 but a stretch of three straight birdies from the 13th hole to join Jordan at the top with two rounds left to play.

New South Welshman Daniel Gale is one shot behind Armstrong and Jordan after a round of 5-under 67 with Townsend and Rankin in a group of four players along with Aaron Wilkin and Nicholas Russell a further shot back at 4-under.

Back where he grew up it was Terry Price who earned bragging rights amongst the Price family on day one with a round of 2-over 74, four shots better than younger brother John and seven clear of son Sam.

Round 2 commences at 6.50am on Friday with Armstrong to tee off at 7am and Jordan to follow off the 10th tee at 7.50am.