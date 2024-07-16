Hot putter earns Walters Mt Coolum Legends win - PGA of Australia

Converted birdie chances and crucial par saves were the cornerstone as Euan Walters claimed a three-stroke win at the Belle Property Mt Coolum Legends Pro-Am at Mt Coolum Golf Club.

Although a Victorian through and through, Walters has always had an affinity with the putting surfaces in Queensland and found the Mt Coolum greens very much to his liking.

Renowned for its tight fairways, Mt Coolum kept most players in check, Walters picking up six birdies in his round of 4-under 68 to win by three.

Recent PGA Legends Tour winners Simon Tooman and Chris Taylor shared second at 1-under 71 with Mike Harwood with four players a further shot back in a tie for fifth.

It is Walters’ second win of the 2024 season and moves him up to seventh on the Order of Merit.

“The hole looked a bit bigger today and I managed to hit it where I was aiming it, so I think it was just my day,” said Walters.

“There were a couple of tee shots that were pretty ordinary but I loved the greens out there.

“They were true – as most Queensland greens are – and I did manage to put well, which was great.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

One-under through four holes, it took a late surge for Walters to separate himself from the field.

He birdied his third hole – the par-5 sixth – but dropped a shot soon after at the par-4 ninth.

A birdie at the par-3 10th got Walters back in red figures and despite a second bogey at 16, birdies at 15, 17, two and three ensured a comfortable margin of victory.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I putted really well all day,” said Walters.

“It wasn’t all plain sailing, but I’d chip it to 10 foot and then hole the putt for par.

“They kept the round going – I did that a couple of times – and then hit it close to the hole a couple of times and holed those.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Euan Walters 68

T2 Michael Harwood 71

T2 Simon Tooman 71

T2 Chris Taylor 71

T5 Stephen Woodhead 72

T5 Scott Laycock 72

T5 Marcus Cain 72

T5 Brad Burns 72

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour has a short break before resuming with a two-tournament stint in Toowoomba, starting with the Advanced Electrical Toowoomba GC Legends Pro Am at Toowoomba Golf Club on July 25.