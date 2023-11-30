Host venue confirmed for 100th WA Open - PGA of Australia

The 100th staging of the WA Open will break new ground in October 2024 with the tournament being hosted by Mandurah Country Club for the first time.

GolfWA has reached an agreement with Visit Mandurah and the City of Mandurah to bring the historic event to the Peel region after a 29-year hiatus. Meadow Springs Golf Club was the last Peel club to host the championship back in 1995.

In announcing Mandurah Country Club as the host venue, GolfWA Chief Executive Gary Thomas said: “The WA Open is the biggest golf championship to take place in Western Australia each year and we’re delighted to be able to bring it to Mandurah Country Club for the first time.

“The 100th staging of the WA Open makes 2024 a very special year for GolfWA. Mandurah Country Club is a magnificent venue and a superb test of golf that will challenge even the best players on the PGA Tour of Australasia and make for an extremely memorable championship.

“GolfWA is grateful for the support of The City of Mandurah and Visit Mandurah to bring the event to Mandurah in 2024. We hope golf fans will take the opportunity to come and watch Australia’s top players battle it out, as well as visit some of the wonderful attractions the region has to offer.”

Visit Mandurah General Manager Anita Kane, added: “We look forward to welcoming both players and spectators to experience the WA Open in the beautiful surroundings of Mandurah, Australia’s Top Tourism Town.

“Mandurah Country Club is a fitting venue for this prestigious championship and along with other superbly designed courses in spectacular locations, the Mandurah region is a golfing holiday dream and is sure to excite and challenge golfers of all abilities.”

“We’re excited to welcome the WA Open to our beautiful part of the world next year, giving players, organisers and golf fans the opportunity to enjoy everything Mandurah has to offer,” Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams said.

“The City of Mandurah is proud to help bring events such as this one to Mandurah. It’s a great way to further showcase our beautiful natural areas, waterways and local award-winning tourism offerings, as well as providing a boost to our economy.”

The 2024 WA Open Golf Championship will take place at Mandurah Country Club next October. Precise dates are to be confirmed. The championship is a mainstay on the annual PGA Tour of Australasia schedule and offers a prize fund in excess of $170,000.

The WA Open was first staged in 1913 and has a star-studded roll of honour that includes Greg Norman, Gary Player, Terry Gale, Brett Rumford, Stephen Leaney and Curtis Luck. Tasmania’s Simon Hawkes is the defending champion.

More information on Mandurah Country Club can be found here.

More information on tourism activities in Mandurah can be found here.