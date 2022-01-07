Hook’s disbelief at Professionals Championship triumph - PGA of Australia

Pacific Dunes PGA Professional Jamie Hook was in a state of disbelief after completing a PGA Professionals Championship win and earning a place in the field for next week’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

Beginning the final round with a two-stroke advantage under cloudy skies and the constant threat of rain, Hook added to his course record of six-under 65 on Thursday with a round of one-under 70 at Links Hope Island on Friday, enough for a two-shot win.

Par at each of his first seven holes was the steady start Hook was hoping for and when he picked up a birdie at the par-5 eighth hole edged further clear of the field.

When the chasing pack needed Hook to falter he responded with more nerveless golf, completing a bogey-free round with 10 straight pars and a handy buffer as he played the final hole of the $30,000 championship for Australia’s PGA club and management professionals.

Mt Coolum’s TJ King (70) finished in outright second but given he had qualified earlier in the week through the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program, third-placed Matthew Guyatt (68) earned the second exemption into the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland Golf Club from next Thursday.

Hook’s victory and PGA berth were all the more unlikely given he wasn’t even in the field a week ago, grateful for all the messages and support he has received the past two days from his home club.

“It’s hard to believe I am standing here with the trophy. I wasn’t in the field until last week and felt really fortunate just to be playing let alone winning,” said Hook.

“All of the members at Pacific Dunes Golf Club have been amazing and the number of messages and calls have been overwhelming.

“I wasn’t sure if we were going to get out onto the course over the last couple of days given the impact of Cyclone Seth but the ground staff at Links Hope Island did an amazing job to prepare the course and all of us PGA Professionals are really grateful for their efforts.

“To be going to Royal Queensland Golf Club for the Australian PGA Championship is quite surreal.

“I have made the cut two out of the last three PGA’s that I have played so hopefully I can keep up the form heading into next week.”

A former Japan Tour player, Matthew Guyatt is now the Assistant Professional at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane and despite picking up birdies at the 16th and 18th holes thought he and finished shy of a start at the PGA.

“I was really disappointed looking at the leaderboard after my round not knowing that TJ was already in next week’s field,” said Guyatt.

“To hear the news that I am into the PGA Championship in my home-town of Brisbane the week before the Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club is amazing.”

The PGA thanks each of our partners who have helped bring the PGA Professionals Championship to life in Acushnet, Club Car and Coca Cola Europacific Partners.