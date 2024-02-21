Honours shared at Victorian Seniors Foursomes Championship - PGA of Australia

A blistering finish over the final five holes enabled Grahame Stinson and Greg Smith to split the Victorian PGA Seniors Foursome Championship with Guy Wall and Perry Parker.

Playing for the Jack Harris and Brian Twite Trophy on the West Course at Rich River Golf Club, the winning pairs both posted scores of 4-under 67 but did so in vastly different fashion.

Out in the first group of the day, Wall and Parker began their round with a birdie and were 2-under through five holes before making the turn at 1-under.

They moved back to 2-under with a birdie at the par-4 11th and then edged clear with back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16.

When they walked off the 11th hole in the group directly behind, Stinson and Smith were 1-over par and three shots off the pace but would turn that around in spectacular fashion.

A birdie on 12 got them back to level par and followed that up with four straight birdies from the 14th hole to match Wall and Parker’s 4-under total.

The legendary Peter Senior and great mate Greg Rix were outright third at 3-under 68 with four pairings sharing fourth spot at 2-under.

The PGA Legends Tour stays at Rich River Golf Club for the next two days to play the Moama Masters on the East Course.

Final scores