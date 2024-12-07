Hong, Pickin on top of Vic PGA logjam - PGA of Australia

Rookie pro Jye Pickin and another New South Welshman, Jason Hong, will take the joint lead into the final day of the Vic PGA at Moonah Links tomorrow but it is a jam-packed leaderboard.



Pickin conjured an excellent third-round 68 on the Open course today to join midway leader Hong at 12-under par and give himself the chance of a first victory as a professional.

But American star Tyler McCumber is at 11-under and only a shot back after a 67 today, and three players – Queenslander Cory Crawford, WA’s Braden Becker and South Australian Lachie Barker (67 today) are only a shot farther back at 10-under.

Queenslander Anthony Quayle, who has recovered from an astonishing seven-stroke penalty called on himself in round one to haul himself back into the tournament, is among those at 9-under and in sight of a victory for the ages.

Newcastle’s Pickin, 24, turned pro in May this year after an outstanding amateur career in which he represented NSW and Australia with distinction. But coming from the coast, he is no stranger to the fierce winds that whipped across the Mornington Peninsula late today and which are forecast to return on Sunday.

He has had three scores in the 60s and has coach Khan Pullen on the bag.

“I like playing in wind,” he said. “Playing in the wind and even the rain to a certain point keeps me present.”

His previous best finish is tied-fifth in the Webex Players Series SA earlier this season, and he is feeling a level of comfort midway through his first season.

“Playing a few events with all the guys has got me playing some good golf and getting me up on the leaderboards,” said Pickin. “I’ve been more motivated the last six months than I’ve ever been and I’m trying to work off the back of that.

“The biggest thing is to play a few of these events as an amateur the last few years, really having that experience and not being in foreign territory. I knew a few guys, I knew the sort of level of competition was at. When I did come out here this year, I was able to roll with a bit of momentum that I did have.”

Hong rolled in an eight-footer for birdie at the 18th today to shoot 71 and push himself into the last group for round four, so he will sleep on good memories.

“I spoke to my caddie, I said ‘I really want to be in the final group,’ he said afterward. “It was downhill left-to-righter, right in the middle.”

But the Sydney pro, who only reached the field through Monday qualifying, said he needed to work on his swing. “I hit it everywhere today. I probably hit six or seven greens today and I was able to shoot 1-under. My putting and chipping saved me today. I don’t want to be doing that tomorrow.”

McCumber’s 67 was impressive in what began as calm conditions but ended up in a 40 km/h mini-gale. The American, 33, will be returning to the PGA Tour in America next season but he has been through a tough period with surgery on both hips and his left shoulder.

“It’s been a long time off of golf,” he said. “I’ve had three major surgeries. I came over to get some ’reps’ and play some tournament rounds. The PGA Tour of Australasia was good enough to offer me some invitations to play and I’m grateful for that.”

With 14 players within three shots, it promises to be a cliffhanger tomorrow. As for Pickin, he knows he will be nervous, but he embraces it. “They’ll be there no matter what. But I’m pumped to be in the last group and happy to be on the first tee tomorrow.”

PHOTO: Jye Pickin plays himself into the final group with his 67 today.