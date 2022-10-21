Homework helps Higgins clinch Lonsdale Links Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A reconnaissance mission a week before the tournament proved invaluable as Dylan Higgins claimed the Rex Gorell Skoda Lonsdale Links Pro-Am at Lonsdale Links.

The redesign by OCM Golf Course Design has received rave reviews but the 49 players contesting the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event discovered that it is a layout infused with subtle threats.

The PGA Professional at Cardinia Beaconhills Golf Links in Melbourne’s south-east, Higgins visited Lonsdale Links a week out and used all that accrued knowledge to pilot his way to a round of even-par 70 and a one-stroke win.

“I kept it on the fairway all day and managed to hole a couple of good putts,” said Higgins.

“It’s definitely a course you need to know and a game here last week proved invaluable.”

Higgins took advantage of the early start to reach two-under through 16 holes, a bogey-bogey finish necessitating a lengthy wait to see whether it would hold up through the afternoon.

The 5,500-metre par 70 got the players thinking with the firm greens, tight fairways and difficult pins wit Higgins’ score remaining untouched.

Wade Lowrie made a late charge with three birdies in his final four holes but his round of one-over 71 ultimately fell one stroke short.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is also on the Central Coast of New South Wales for Friday’s Coca-Cola Shelly Beach Golf Club Pro-Am.