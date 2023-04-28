Home comforts put Lee one back on LPGA Tour - PGA of Australia

Bubble teas and gum trees have helped to put Minjee Lee within one stroke of the lead following Round 1 of the LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.

Lee’s opening round of six-under 65 puts her just one back of Sweden’s Linnea Johansson (64) with fellow West Australian Hannah Green two back of Lee in a share of 12th at three-under 68.

Wilshire has proven to be a happy hunting ground for both Lee and Green in years past, Lee taking out the LA Open in 2019 and Green finishing third in 2021 and solo second 12 months ago at the venue.

It is a course that Green says is the closest to an Australian setting that the LPGA Tour plays all year, Lee combining those familiar feels with her favourite purveyor of bubble tea in nearby Korea Town.

Playing just her fourth event of the season, Lee closed with six birdies in her final 12 holes at last week’s Chevron Championship and carried that momentum into her first round at Wilshire.

“I just tried to play every shot with 100 per cent commitment and just do my very best,” Lee explained of a round in which she turned in two-under and made four birdies on her inward nine.

“That’s pretty much my mindset, so that’s what I was doing.”

On the eve of the tournament, the reigning US Women’s Open champion spoke of her comfort not only on the golf course, but off it.

She spoke of her bubble tea “go-to place called Tan-Cha” and brought that positivity to the golf course on Thursday.

“It kind of reminds me a little bit of home, just the look of the bunkers and just how they’re situated on each hole,” Lee added.

“It just kind of gives me good vibes.”

Minjee Lee speaks live with the media at the JM Eagle LA Championship! https://t.co/4hoNUoGtoV — LPGA (@LPGA) April 26, 2023

Green also spoke of the good vibes generated at a place where she has played well in the past.

Despite a double bogey at the par-4 sixth, the 26-year-old was just two from the lead following a hat-trick of birdies starting at the 13th hole.

Consecutive bogeys at 16 and 17 saw Green fall outside the top 10 but feeling very good about her history at the course.

“It’s nice to come back to a familiar place where I have had good results,” said Green post-round.

“I feel like the course is very gettable, and I think the scoring has showed that, but just making sure you don’t make too many errors is obviously important.

“There’s lots of gum trees out here, which is obviously very popular in Australia, so I think that makes it.

“Because it’s kind of an old-school course, it’s very similar to home, very easy to walk.

“It is probably the closest we’ll get on the Tour to what we have in Australia.”

Hannah really knows how to read those greens 👍



Watch now on @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/fHCQQWhCyI — LPGA (@LPGA) April 27, 2023

Ahead of her International Crown debut next week Sarah Kemp opened with a round of one-under 70, Grace Kim and Stephanie Kyriacou in a share of 52nd after even par rounds.

Elsewhere around the world, Victorian David Micheluzzi (69) will start his second round of the DP World Tour’s Korea Championship at 1.10pm and in a share of 12th, Maverick Antcliff (69) also just outside the top 10 after one round of the Abu Dubai Challenge on the Challenge Tour.

Rounds of four-under 68 have put Robyn Choi and Su Oh into a share of 11th after Round 1 of the Epson Tour’s Copper Rock Championship in Utah, Order of Merit leader Gabi Ruffels (71) in a tie for 39th.