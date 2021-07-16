Home-club hero Klein claims Redcliffe Pro-Am

The familiarity of the course he grew up playing and the support of close friends and family has inspired Doug Klein to a one-stroke victory at the $60,000 Hutchinson Builders Redcliffe Pro-Am at Redcliffe Golf Club on Friday.

Klein’s second round of 3-under 68 for a two-round total of 11-under par was just enough to hold off fast finishing New South Welshman Nathan Barbieri (64) with Daniel Gale a further shot back in outright third position.

Backing up after his round of 8-under on Thursday opened up a two-stroke advantage, Klein started from the fourth tee and began his round with four consecutive pars. His first birdie came at the 319-metre par-4 eighth and he followed that shortly afterwards with another at the par-5 10th to keep the chasing pack at bay.

The 23-year-old made just his second bogey of the tournament at the 422m par-4 12th but got it back at the short par-4 14th, his final birdie at the par-4 first enabling him to post a number that no one could catch.

A three-time club champion at Redcliffe, Klein said a second adidas Pro-Am Series win in the space of 10 days was all the more sweet for it coming at his home club.

“It was great to have a win in front of a home crowd,” said Klein following his third pro-am win of the year and one that was worth $10,788.

“The support from the members this week has been fantastic.

“After my first win at Virginia I now know that I can compete at this level and I am now even more motivated to win more events.”

Five strokes adrift at the start of the day, Barbieri jumped out of the blocks with a birdie at the par-5 10th and continued to press.

He added a second birdie at the short 14th and when he went eagle-birdie at 16 and 17 was suddenly within sight of the top of the leaderboard.

A second eagle at the par-5 fourth put Barbieri within striking distance but the final birdie he needed over the final five holes eluded him as he finished with the round of the day and tournament total of 10-under.

“I take confidence in knowing that I can compete at this level and I know my first win isn’t too far away,” said Barbieri.

“I am happy for Doug. It was cool to see him to win at his home club.”

A run of three straight birdies from the 13th hole was the highlight of Gale’s round of 6-under 65, a score matched by Victorian Mathias Sanchez who finished in a five-way tie for fourth with Gavin Fairfax (69), Jay McKenzie (67), Cameron John (69) and Michael Wright (67).

The next event on the adidas Pro-Am Series is the Summit Press Printing Coolangatta Tweed Heads Pro-Am at Coolangatta-Tweed Golf Club on Tuesday.