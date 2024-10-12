Million-dollar PGA ace for the fans thanks to Dabble - PGA of Australia

Dabble, one of Australia’s fastest growing sports betting brands, is throwing one million dollars worth of extra excitement into the famous Party Hole at this year’s BMW Australian PGA Championship.

For the first time in Australian tournament golf history, it will be the lucky fans on site who will share the massive cash bonus if a player produces the perfect shot and makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th on Saturday, November 23.

Thanks to Dabble, the newest partner of the BMW Australian PGA Championship, the one million dollars will be up for grabs for the first ace on 17 during the tournament broadcast window, between 11am and 4pm (Qld time).

To be eligible to share in the million-dollar prize, fans must have a valid 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship ticket for the day’s play, be 18 years of age or older and register via the QR codes at the Dabble Party Hole.

PGA of Australia Chief Commercial Officer Michael McDonald said: “There’s always an awesome vibe at the Party Hole and this new Million Dollar Hole-in-One promotion thanks to our new partner Dabble is going to raise the level even higher.

“You can only imagine the scenes at 17 if someone like Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee or Jason Day makes an ace on Saturday afternoon. It would be off the charts.

“Every shot on the Dabble Party Hole during the Million Dollar Hole-in-One on the Saturday afternoon is going to be huge. There’ll be thousands of expectant eyes on the ball every time someone tees off.

“We’ve seen holes-in-one on the Party Hole in previous championships, including by Curtis Luck last year. Hopefully we will see a repeat so everyone in the crowd can go home with extra dollars to their name.”

Over the past three years, Dabble has revolutionised the market with its socially-led product, combining features of Instagram, X and WhatsApp with a sports betting app. Dabble provides an innovative platform for their community who enjoy a more inclusive, social and engaging betting experience.

Dabble CEO Tom Rundle said: “At Dabble, we thrive on bringing our community together, whether it’s through shared bets or moments like this Million Dollar Hole-in-One.

“We believe that sport is best enjoyed when it’s social, inclusive, and packed with excitement. With a million dollars up for grabs for the crowd at the Dabble Party Hole, everyone’s part of the action, and if goes off, you better believe it’ll be an experience no one will forget!”

To be a chance of sharing in the million dollars, head to ticketek.com.au for your PGA tickets.

About Dabble

Formed in 2020, Dabble is one of Australia’s fastest growing online wagering brands, offering

markets across both sport and racing. By embracing social media functionality, Dabble creates

an immersive, social betting experience via a community of people who enjoy a more inclusive,

and entertaining betting experience.

Through this functionality, Dabble provides an innovative platform that allows their engaged

community of customers to interact, contribute content and ultimately share their experience

together.

Dabble’s social betting experience is enhanced via three innovative products that are not

provided by any other bookmaker, allowing for greater interaction and connection amongst

Dabble customers: