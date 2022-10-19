History beckons for Johnson at Queensland Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Sheradyn Johnson is poised to make history after earning a share of the lead on day three of the Queensland PGA Associate Championship at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in the City of Logan.

A first year Associate at The National Golf Club on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, Johnson fired a round of two-under 70 on Wednesday to join defending champion James Macklin at the top of the leaderboard at five-under 211.

On a day in which the rain arrived late in south-east Queensland, Macklin’s one-under 71 kept alive his hopes of going back-to-back and the chance to deny Johnson a slice of history.

Runner-up to Jeneath Wong in last year’s Riversdale Cup, Johnson will start level with Macklin and five strokes clear of third, chasing a win that would see her become the first woman to win the Carnegie Clark Cup.

“I holed a couple of long putts today which kept me in touch with James and Bailey (Arnott) throughout the day,” said Johnson.

“After James holed his long birdie putt on hole 18 to go one ahead I thought, This is great opportunity to test myself under pressure with the big crowd on the balcony watching.

“When my putt went in it was a great feeling.”

A PGA Associate at Jindalee Golf Club, Macklin had six birdies on Wednesday as he continued his love affair with the Windaroo Lakes layout.

“Again, I feel really good around this course,” said Macklin.

“It is really good being able to draw on positive memories both from last year and the early rounds this year.”

In a tie for third place is the duo of Bailey Arnott (Caloundra Golf Club) and the ever-consistent Mitchell Smith (Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club).

Arnott led for much of Round 3 however faulted on the final few holes, dropping five shots in the space of six holes.

He and Smith both remain in the hunt given that the past few years has seen big leads wither away around the challenging Windaroo Lakes layout.

The final round of the Queensland PGA Associate Championship will begin Thursday morning at 10.40am with the leading group teeing off at 12pm.

For all scores and information click here.