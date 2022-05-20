Hillier aces her way to the lead in France - PGA of Australia

A fifth career hole-in-one has elevated West Australian Whitney Hillier to a one stroke lead at the Ladies European Tour’s Jabra Ladies Open in France.

Winner of the teams event in Bangkok last week, Hillier is still chasing her maiden individual title in Europe and bolstered her chances significantly with an ace at the par-3 eighth hole in Friday’s second round at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Incredibly, Hillier’s hole-in-one was one of three for the day at the eighth hole, her even par round of 71 putting her one stroke clear of South African Lee-Anne Pace (69) and Spain’s Carmen Alonso (73) with one round left to play.

Joining Felicity Johnson and Aditi Ashok as eighth-hole aces on day two, Hillier hit 8-iron to hole out from 140 yards on a warm and windy afternoon at Evian Resort Golf Club.

𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘!!



A 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗥𝗗 hole-in-one of the day on the eighth hole, this time it's @WhitneyHillier with the ace to put her into the lead!#RaiseOurGame | #JabraLadiesOpen pic.twitter.com/GI06RNnA5o — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) May 20, 2022

“This was my fifth hole-in-one, so it was pretty special,” said Hillier.

“I saw that two players had already made hole in ones this morning so it was in my head and then it just happened!

“I’ve had two holes in one this year already, one in Melbourne: crazy! It’s been expensive.

“The most famous one I had was in Sitges in 2018, with Mike Dean as my caddie: that went viral.

“I also had an albatross when I was 16 in Perth. It was a driver, 7-wood and straight in! I didn’t see it, but it went in for a two!”

.@WhitneyHillier tops the standings heading into the final day of the Jabra Ladies Open 🇦🇺#RaiseOurGame | #JabraLadiesOpen — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) May 20, 2022

Hillier’s scorecard also featured four birdies and three bogeys.

“I had a great start today. I was four-under on the turn and then the wind picked up and it was very, very difficult,” she added, the winner this week to earn an exemption to The Amundi Evian Championship.

“I just stayed patient more than anything. I birdied my 17th and kept it going. I’m just keen for tomorrow.”