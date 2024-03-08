Hill departs a winner at Goonawarra - PGA of Australia

It delayed his flight home to Chattanooga, Tennessee but David Hill left a happy man after his two-stroke win at the TFH Hire Services Goonawarra Legends Pro-Am.

A regular returnee to the PGA Legends Tour from his home in the US, Hill wielded a putter he had been given the night before with renewed confidence, his 4-under 66 at Goonawarra Golf Club in Melbourne’s north-west two to the better of Andre Stolz (68), Brendan Chant (68) and Scott Ford (68).

It was Hill’s first win since the Gardiners Run Legends Pro-Am a tick over 12 months ago and the perfect way to bring his Aussie stint to a close.

“I come out to Australia for a month or two each year, try and play the Melbourne schedule and this year I included New Zealand,” said Hill.

“By the time I come to the end I’m normally just getting warmed up so today was a big thrill.

“I was supposed to be on a 3 o’clock flight to head back to Chattanooga, Tennessee but that all had to change and we’re now headed out at 8.30.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

A 30-footer for birdie on his opening hole was an ideal introduction to Hill’s new putter but his round wasn’t without its setbacks.

He picked up a second birdie inside his first three holes at the par-4 first but then had to endure a three-hole stretch on the bogey train.

The 63-year-old returned to red numbers with birdies at five and six but it was his final flurry that would prove the difference, three birdies in his final five holes building the buffer he needed to make the plane ride home one to savour.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I’ve been playing OK but really struggling with the putter. Last night at about 6pm I visited a local guy who is an expert in putters. Talked through a few things, he gave me a great putter last night and first hole, 30-footer, boom, went in. I missed two or three short ones but I putted well and I knew that if I could putt well, I could contend. Well, I was shocked, 4-under.

“The goals are the same as they have been the past 30 years; I just want to play to my potential, whatever that is. And I just feel like I am underperforming a lot but today I didn’t underperform.

“Whether I won or not, I’m just happy that I played to my potential.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 David Hill 66

T2 Andre Stolz 68

T2 Brendan Chant 68

T2 Scott Ford 68

5 David Diaz 69

T6 Peter Fowler 70

T6 Carl Smedley 70

T6 Christopher Hynes 70

T6 Adam Henwood 70

T6 Martin Peterson 70

NEXT UP

There is a short break in the schedule before the PGA Legends Tour embarks on its South Australian swing, starting with the QUBE Logistics Legends Pro-Am at Aston Hills Golf Club on March 20.