High Quality Field Back in Moreton Bay for PGA Legends Tour

The Moreton Bay Region will again host a high-quality field at two upcoming PGA Legends Tour events, being staged at Bribie Island and Pacific Harbour Golf Clubs on 23rd and 24th July respectively.

The legends are chomping at the bit to play some competitive golf after the two events had a year off owing to Covid, resulting in quality fields at both venues.

Players teeing-up at the events include Mike Harwood, Brad Burns, Andre Stoltz, Richard Backwell and Terry Price, ensuring both events will include some high-quality golf.

After hosting back-to-back PGA Legends Tour events in 2019, the Moreton Bay Region is now a destination for the PGA Legends Professionals playing on two of the region’s most well renowned golf courses.

More than 70 PGA Professionals from Australia and New Zealand are expected to compete in the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am on Friday 23rd July and the Pacific Harbour Legends Pro Am on Saturday 24th July.

Moreton Bay Region Mayor Councillor Peter Flannery said the PGA Legends Tour has helped promote the region as a national and international sporting destination.

“Moreton Bay is a proud sporting region with a nationally recognisable identity and we welcome the players, officials and spectators from across the country and New Zealand for the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am and the Pacific Harbour Legends Pro-Am,” Mayor Flannery said.

“Bribie Island is naturally stunning and boasts some outstanding golf courses, providing plenty of great potential for growth in the golf-tourism sector.”

“With 150 competitors, officials and spectators from across Australia and New Zealand expected to attend, it’s certainly shaping up to be a fantastic, action-packed sporting event over two days.”

“This event will really showcase our region and what it has to offer to golfers nationally and internationally.”

“While in town, I encourage competitors and spectators to explore all that Bribie Island has to offer – from relaxing on the pristine shoreline at Woorim Beach, visiting Bribie Island Seaside Museum or sampling local seafood at one of the many cafes.”

“There is just so much to see and do in beautiful Bribie and I know the local businesses will welcome the support of all visitors throughout the weekend.”



Host clubs and regions are seeing great benefits in the record numbers playing each event, as a result of significant growth in player numbers in 2021 on the PGA Legends Tour.

National Legends Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers is looking forward to the PGA Professionals putting on a golfing spectacle.

“Over recent years Bribie Island and Pacific Harbour Legends Pro-Ams have been some of the most anticipated tournaments due to the region’s wonderful climate and exceptional hospitality. The courses also are very different with Bribie Island tightly tree lined and Pacific harbour more a links experience giving the PGA Professionals two very different challenges.”

Both the defending champions Richard Backwell (Pacific Harbour) and Ben Jackson (Bribie Island) will return in 2021.

For further information on the PGA Legends Tour, please click here.