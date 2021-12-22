Higgins upstages big names to win Southport Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The field boasted European Tour players, US Tour winners, PGA Tour of Australasia champions and some Aussie legends yet it was rising Murwillumbah pro Lucas Higgins who stole the show at the Schweppes Southport Pro-Am.

The final event of 2021 on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, the $15,000 Southport Pro-Am at Southport Golf Club on the Gold Coast attracted the likes of Michael Sim, Chris Wood, Peter Senior, Deyen Lawson and Daniel Gale yet it was Higgins who had the hot hand.

On a run of superb golf through the Northern Rivers run of events, Higgins brought it all together at Southport in a round of eight-under 63 for a three-stroke win.

Starting his round from the 10th tee, Higgins opened with three birdies in his first four holes and went five-under around the turn – including an eagle three at the par-5 first – to take a stranglehold of the tournament.

“I’ve been playing very solid the last week,” said Higgins, who ended the year 19-under in his past six rounds.

“Today managed to be a great day with minimal mistakes.

“I’m very happy to have finished the year with a win,” added Higgins, whose other wins in 2021 came at Gympie and Windaroo Lakes.

Swirling wins served to keep the scoring check for the morning groups, Wood and Peter Martin both shooting five-under 66 as just four players broke par in the morning wave.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series will resume in the new year with the $50,000 Queanbeyan Open, part of the NSW Open Regional Open Series.