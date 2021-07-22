Higgins, Martin joint winners at Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am

Not even a bite from the infamous ‘Snake Gully’ could prevent PGA Tour of Australasia rookie Lucas Higgins from earning a share of victory alongside Peter Martin at the Tru Health Solutions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in Brisbane on Thursday.

With the city buzzing from the 2032 Olympic announcement only hours earlier, the exacting Windaroo layout with narrow driving lines, firm greens and various water courses demanded impeccable ball-striking for any birdie opportunities.

Higgins fell foul of the par-4 16th but his double-bogey was a temporary blip as he and Martin both posted rounds of 5-under 67 to win by one stroke.

Hailing from Murwillumbah Golf Club on the New South Wales north coast, the victory was the second adidas Pro-Am Series win for the 22-year-old and instilled further belief that he can compete when the PGA Tour of Australasia season commences with the NT PGA Championship next month.

“It feels good to get another win in my first year,” said Higgins, making four birdies in succession from the first hole after beginning his round from the 10th tee.

“It is great to know that I can compete with these guys and I am looking forward to taking this form into the Tour events starting in August.”

Playing in the morning wave, Martin started his round on the 12th tee and, like Higgins, had to wait until reaching the front nine before unleashing his birdie blitz.

Winner of the Middlemount Pro-Am last month after shooting a course record 10-under 62 in the final round, Martin has been battling a shoulder injury in recent weeks yet had five birdies in the space of seven holes to finish level with Higgins.

“I think with my injury I wasn’t expecting too much today but it is good to have a win,” said Martin.

“I have been working hard on my swing recently and it is good to see the hard work is paying off.”

Tim Hart, Michael Wright and Daniel Gale all shared third place with rounds of 4-under 68 followed close behind by recent winners Cameron John and Michael Sim at 3-under 69 along with Tom Power Horan and Shae Wools-Cobb.

The next event on the adidas Pro-Am Series is the Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am starting at 7am on Friday.