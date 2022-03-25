Higgins’ late heroics seals Wagga Wagga Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

An eagle on his third-last hole has propelled Lucas Higgins to a one-stroke win at the $50,000 PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am at Wagga Wagga Country Club.

Starting the second round with a share of the lead following a brilliant eight-under 64 on day one, Higgins began shakily in pursuit of the biggest win of his young professional career.

A bogey at the par-3 second saw Higgins play the first five holes in 1-over but late fireworks delivered a second round of five-under 67 and a two-round total of 13-under to win by one.

Even par through 11 holes, Higgins found some momentum with back-to-back birdies at the 12th and 13th holes, added a third in four holes at the par-5 15th and then shot to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle three at the par-5 16th.

Higgins required an up and down from the left-hand side of the 17th for par and then sealed the deal with a par on the tough 18th hole to edge Brendan Smith (67) by one stroke.

Co-leader after Round 1, Alex Simpson (69) finished outright third at 11-under with Tim Hart (64), Jay Mackenzie (66) and Nathan Miller sharing fourth at 10-under.

Higgins shot to prominence by taking the 36-hole lead at TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon and credited his adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win at Southport Golf Club prior to Christmas for a crucial boost in confidence.

“I know I can compete out here but it was quite a dominant win and I played really well,” said Higgins, who also tied for the win at Windaroo Lakes last July.

“It was important for me to show that I can do this and I can be out here.

“I’m pretty happy to win such a great event,” Higgins added.

“I’ve heard a lot about this event and it’s great to be able to win in such a quality field.”