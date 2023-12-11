Higgins, Kelly joint winners at Warragul - PGA of Australia

Early birdies proved to be crucial as Lucas Higgins and Andrew Kelly defied heavy rain to share victory at the Gippsland BMW Warragul Country Club Pro-Am.

Host to the Gippsland Super 6 tournament last month, Warragul Country Club was again in outstanding condition, albeit affected by a deluge that fell over the course of the day.

The wet weather had little affect on both Higgins and Kelly, who each shot rounds of 7-under 64 to finish three shots clear of Victorian Peter Wilson.

Tied for 22nd at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Kelly was thrilled to turn strong recent form into another victory on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

“I was hoping to do well because I’ve been playing OK so very satisfying,” said Kelly.

“This is a big pro-am. I’ve played it every year since it’s been back, it’s a good purse and a great day so I was very satisfied.”

The win was Higgins’ ninth in the past two years and his first since the Bowen Pro-Am in June.

“I’ve had quite a few pro-am wins now so I’ve got experience when I get up near the top of the leaderboard,” said Higgins.

“Each win is special in its own right so it’s nice to notch up another one and try and keep it rolling into the next week of pro-ams.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Both Higgins and Kelly credited their scores to their strong start in challenging conditions.

After starting his round with a birdie at the par-4 ninth, Higgins followed it up with birdies on 11 and 12 to make an early impression on the leaderboard.

Also playing in the afternoon field and starting on the back nine, Kelly was 2-under through his first seven holes.

He rocketed into contention with three birdies on the trot from the sixth hole – his 15th – to match Higgins’ score of 7-under.

Wilson responded to a bogey at his opening hole – the par-4 13th – with a birdie on 14 and secured outright third ahead of a group of five players at 3-under with a final birdie on 12 and a round of 4-under 67.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

“It feels good to be back in the winner’s circle, played really well,” said Higgins.

“We were both a few clear so it just goes to show that our score out there today was really good.

“It was raining the whole day but there wasn’t too much wind, which was nice. It was just tough to keep everything dry.

“I was lucky enough to get off to a good start. Stumbled a little through the middle of the round but managed to get the putts to go in again and finished it off well.”

“The course was in great nick but obviously lots of rain. I’m not sure I’ve played in rain like that for quite a while,” Kelly added.

“I got off to a good start and so I could ignore the rain a little bit and not let it stress me out.

“That was the main thing, being able to feel comfortable in the rain.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Lucas Higgins 64

T1 Andrew Kelly 64

3 Peter Wilson 67

T4 Matt Dowling 68

T4 Cameron Kelly 68

T4 Alex Edge 68

T4 Gavin Fairfax 68

T4 Dillon Hart 68

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues its run in regional Victoria with the Sporting Legends Sale Pro-Am at Sale Golf Club on Tuesday, a new event on the schedule in 2023.