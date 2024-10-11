Higgins and Smylie surge to WA PGA lead - PGA of Australia

After recording matching 4-under-par opening rounds, Elvis Smylie and Lucas Higgins again signed for the same score, with 66 seeing them on top of a congested leaderboard at the CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics heading into the weekend.

Sitting on a total of 10-under, Smylie and Higgins hold a two-shot advantage over Tom Power Horan who led for most of the day before the co-leaders surged past late Friday at Kalgoorlie Golf Course as they chase a first Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

Smylie’s second round was a case of more of the same, with his new putter that went into the bag in September helping him to four birdies on the par-5s having recorded three eagles on Thursday, while Higgins made his first bogey of Friday at the par-5 18th to make it a tie at the top.

“I played really well. I felt like today was a bit more of a solid round,” Smylie said.

“I didn’t have as many bogeys and the time that I did make the bogeys that were just kind of soft. But yeah, lots of good stuff, especially coming in on the back nine.”

Making birdies in bunches in the middle of his round, including six in seven holes starting at the par-5 sixth, Higgins will count himself a little unlucky at the last, but with a new mindset will hope to continue his recent good play.

Hitting his tee shot right at 18, Higgins’ attempt to extricate himself from the red dirt and trees that border Kalgoorlie’s fairways found wood before a sprinkler stopped his approach getting closer.

“It’s been really solid. Today was really good. Holed a few longish birdie putts, and then just holed a lot of six footers for birdie as well, and a couple of nice par saves in there,” Higgins said.

Arriving in good form, with a recent adidas Pro-Am Series win to his name, the New South Wales North Coast product, who represented both his home state and Queensland as an amateur, knows good golf and his adjusted approach will put thoughts of other future employment to the back of his mind.

“I think for me at the moment, I’m just trying to really just take it as it comes and just trying not to make dumb decisions,” Higgins said.

“I usually try not to just miss it on the wrong side and stuff like that, so I’ve really just been trying to do that. So if I have a bogey or two, I’m not following it up with a lot. I’m trying to just get myself a chance of birdie and make a putt or two and then get myself back in the round.”

Achieving that so far this week, it will make an interesting contrast to Smylie, who is taking a more aggressive approach since joining the Ritchie Smith coaching stable almost 12 months ago.

“Obviously I’ve been out here for, I think this is my third full year playing on this Tour now. So I’ve also used what other guys do as well, how they play and how aggressive they play,” Smylie said.

“I’ve played with winners on this Tour before, and I think the one thing that I’ve noticed is I’m pulling out the more aggressive club and stepping up and hitting the right shot rather than the comfortable shot.”

Planning to continue taking on the course over the final 36 holes, Smylie, as well as Higgins, will have plenty of pursuers from the chasing pack headed by three-time Tour winner Power Horan.

Powered by improved ball striking and a chip-in birdie, the Victorian signed for an eight birdie, one eagle round of 65, that was the equal low round of the day and is one in front of overnight leader Kyle Michel, Lincoln Tighe, Jordan Doull, Jack Buchanan and amateur Abel Eduard.

Power Horan hoping to use what he has learned over the past two years playing the DP World and Asian Tours to his advantage as he chases a fourth win.

“I think you definitely learn a lot off the course with the travel and overseas … and then the golf, you’re obviously seeing some of the best players in the world this year on DP (World Tour), which was great to see and sort of realise what good is,” Power Horan said.

Of the group another shot in arrears, Tighe would like to repeat his Friday start when he birdied his first three holes during a 5-under 67 that could have been better had his wedge game behaved slightly better.

“Just a couple of weak sand wedge shots that I’ve made bogeys with both days, so that’s sort of killing me,” Tighe said.

Noting the difficulty of backing up a low round, it was a grinding day for Michel, whose driver that played a key role in taking the first round lead finding the red dirt more often than he would have liked in a 1-under 71.

“Kind of felt myself on the red dirt a fair bit and yeah, just scrambled around, made it sort of still hold my fair share of putts, but I kind of a lot of par putts today, so still hung in there,” Michel said.

Eight players sit at 6-under, including plenty with experience like Tour winners Brett Rankin and Cameron John, while the cut fell at 2-under, with former WA PGA champion Jarryd Felton making the weekend in remarkable fashion after a hole-in-one at the par-3 fourth hole brought him back inside the mark before finishing at 3-under.

The CKB WA PGA presented by TX Civil & Logistics is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.