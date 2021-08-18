Herrero’s heroic finish clinches WA PGA Associate title

It took the round of the tournament on the final day but Rockingham Golf Club Associate Joshua Herrero has successfully defended his ADH Club Car WA PGA Associate Championship crown at The Vines Golf and Country Club.

Trailing 54-hole leader Matthew Hollington (Royal Perth) by two strokes entering the final round on Tuesday, Herrero picked up birdies at two of his first three holes and was 4-under through 10 holes to surge into the lead.

He dropped a stroke at the par-3 13th but a crucial birdie at the par-3 17th saw him post 4-under 68 for a four-round total of 4-over par and the clubhouse lead.

Herrero then had to endure an anxious wait as he watched Lake Karrinyup’s Joseph Ha birdie the 16th and 17th holes to reach 5-over with the par-5 18th still to come.

Unfortunately for Ha his birdie putt on the 72nd hole slid by for a round of 2-under 70 to finish one stroke back of Herrero in outright second, Hollington (75) a further four strokes adrift in third position followed by Calum Juniper (79) from Gosnells Golf Club.

Played in superb weather across all three days, the tournament marked the ninth year in succession that it has been sponsored by ADH Club Car with the Dunsborough Lakes team led by Paris Murdock taking out Sunday’s pro-am.

The WA PGA would like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support of the event and the WA PGA Associate Championship raffle: ADH Club Car, TX Civil & Logistics, Coca Cola, Acushnet, ICAP, Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Cottesloe Golf Club, Joondalup Resort, Royal Perth Golf Club, The Vines Golf and Country Club, Wembley Golf Complex and Grand Cinemas.