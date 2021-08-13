Herrero’s extra motivation ahead of WA PGA Associate Championship

Defending champion Josh Herrero will use the disappointment of missing out at last month’s WA PGA Associate Match Play as extra motivation to win a second consecutive ADH Club Car WA PGA Associate Championship.

To be played across the two courses at The Vines Resort in Perth from August 15-17, the 2021 tournament represents the ninth consecutive year that it has been sponsored by ADH Club Car with players competing for $18,000 in prize money.

Restricted to West Australian Associates only due to border closures, the opening round will be played on the Ellenbrook Course where Herrero will start as an overwhelming favourite to repeat his success from a year ago.

A six-stroke winner at Wanneroo Golf Club, Herrero currently leads the WA PGA Associate Order of Merit with nine wins already this year but revealed that it was a runner-up result at the Associate Match Play that has lit the fire within to make it back-to-back victories.

“I was a little rattled after being knocked out of the WA PGA Associate Match Play by first year Matthew Hollington 2&1,” admitted Herrero, now in his second year at Rockingham Golf Club south of Perth.

“However, I’m feeling good going into it the event and looking forward to playing a 72-hole tournament and defending the title.”

Former host venue for the Heineken Classic and Johnnie Walker Classic, The Vines Resort remains one of Perth’s most outstanding golf facilities and General Manager Wayne Smith has no doubt it will crown a worthy champion.

“The Vines Resort are excited to have the privilege to host the 2021 WA PGA Associates Championship,” said Smith, who was runner-up at the 1994 and 1995 Heineken Classics played at The Vines.

“We are sure that these young and aspiring professionals will enjoy the opportunity to test their games on both the Ellenbrook and Lakes courses.

“We wish all the competitors the best for this important tournament and for their future in the game of golf.”