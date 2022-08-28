Herrero’s defence on track at WA PGA Associate Champs - PGA of Australia

Rockingham Golf Club’s Josh Herrero is on track for a third straight ADH Club Car WA PGA Associate Championship, holding a three-stroke lead at Wembley Golf Complex in Perth.

In his final year of the Membership Pathway Program at Rockingham, Herrero will be hard to run down across the final two rounds to be played on Monday.

In perfect scoring conditions at a superbly presented Wembley, the 14 WA Associates vying for a share of the $15,000 in prize money had every opportunity to post good scores on Sunday.

Only two were able to better par, however, with Herrero’s four-under 68 giving him a handy buffer ahead of the final two rounds.

Beginning his championship from the 11th tee, Herrero traded a birdie with a bogey in his opening two holes but got his round back on track with an eagle at the par-5 first.

He added a second birdie at the fourth and then completed his round with a final birdie at the par-4 10th to be three clear of Calum Juniper, the only other player under par after day one.

Tied for third is Fritz Arnold, Charlie Knoll and Arno Madel who all shot rounds of even-par 72.

The second round begins at 6.44am local time on Monday with the third round to tee off at 11.24am.

Click here for scores.