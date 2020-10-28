Herrero wins WA PGA Trainee Championship

PGA Trainee Joshua Herrero has claimed a wire-to-wire win at the 2020 ADH Club Car WA PGA Trainee Championship played at Wanneroo Golf Club.

Starting the final round with a five stoke lead thanks to opening rounds of 72, 71 and 71, Herrero posted his best score of the tournament in the final round, a 4-under 70, to take a six stoke victory in the 2020 event.

Herrero was the only PGA Trainee to record scores at par or under in all four rounds, a three-putt bogey on the final hole of the tournament one of just four red numbers recorded over the 72 holes.

“I just got around playing my own game,” said Herrero.

“I made the most of the shorter holes and par-5s and my plan worked out well.”

Following a slow start at Wanneroo Golf Club thanks to an opening round of 76, WA PGA Trainee Captain Dale Howie came home with rounds of 71, 72 and 71 to claim second place at 2-over 290.

WA PGA Trainee Championship 2019 victor John Boulton tied for third place in 2020 alongside Calum Juniper with tournament totals of 9-over 297.

The victory has extended Herrero’s WA Order of Merit lead as the year draws to a close.

To view the final ADH Club Car WA PGA Trainee Championship leaderboard visit pga.org.au.