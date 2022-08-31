Herrero survives playoff to win third WA PGA Associates crown - PGA of Australia

Rockingham Golf Club Associate Josh Herrero has claimed a third straight ADH Club Car WA PGA Associates Championship in dramatic fashion at the Wembley Golf Complex in Perth.

Victorious in both 2020 and 2021, Herrero led the 2022 edition from the opening round but was challenged late by Michael Pentland at Wembley’s Old Course where Pentland is completing the Membership Pathway Program.

Leading by two entering the final round, Herrero (pictured with major sponsor Grant Hill from ADH Club Car) had extended his lead to four before allowing Pentland back into the tournament with some late stumbles.

Bogeys at 15 and 16 saw Herrero’s lead halved to just two strokes, Pentland closing with birdies at 15 and 17 and 18 to apply the pressure.

Pentland’s round of one-under 71 and Herrero’s one-over 73 saw the pair finish level at even par 288, eight shots clear of Tasmanian Jack Lakin and destined for extra holes.

They traded pars at the first playoff hole but the pressure began to tell as they headed back to the tee for the second additional hole.

Pentland’s wayward tee shot failed to find the fairway as Herrero showed wonderful composure to comfortably find the short grass with his drive.

With no other option Pentland chipped out to the fairway and then hit his third shot to within 12 feet of the flag.

Although in an ideal position, Herrero came up short with his approach shot, leaving himself a difficult chip shot for his third.

He showed wonderful touch to play his third to four feet and then watched on as Pentland lined up his putt for par.

That attempt scampered four feet past the hole and when Pentland missed the putt coming back, Herrero was handed two putts to complete his WA PGA Associate hat-trick.

He needed both – missing his four-footer for par – but the tap-in for bogey was enough to take the title and prize money of more than $3,300.