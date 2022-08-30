Herrero stays two clear at WA PGA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

His lead was cut by one but two-time defending champion Joshua Herrero remains on course to make it three straight at the ADH Club Car WA PGA Associate Championship at Wembley Golf Complex in Perth.

The Associates played 36-holes on Monday with the final round to be completed on Tuesday from 8.04am local time.

Herrero enters the final round with a two-stroke advantage from Wembley local Michael Pentland with a further three shots to Arno Madel in outright third.

A three-stroke leader after a four-under 68 in Round 1, Herrero had rounds of 73-74 on Monday to remain one clear, the highlight an eagle at the par-5 11th in the third round.

At one-under 215 through 54 holes the Rockingham Golf Club Associate is the only player under par, Pentland’s 217 and Madel’s 220 the nearest challengers to disrupt his quest for a trifecta, Madel’s 69 in the third round the best of that round by two strokes.

