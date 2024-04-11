Herbert's hometown 61 puts him on top at Neangar Park - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert returned home to Bendigo and treated a big local following to a day to remember, equalling the course record on the way to a four-shot win in the Evolution Neangar Park Pro-Am.

The winner at Neangar Park on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series last year, Herbert’s round of 10-under-par 61 started with a bang when he holed a wedge shot for an eagle on the opening hole, a 367m par-4.

Although he only arrived back in Australia yesterday from overseas duties with LIV Golf, the 28-year-old added nine birdies, and had just a solitary bogey, to match the course record set only a few days earlier by a young club member, Morten Hafkamp.

Ironically the teenager was in Herbert’s group today.

“I’m not sure whether he was cheering for me to knock that putt in on the last. But it was nice to tie that record with him because he’s obviously played a great game of golf last weekend,” Herbert said of his younger playing partner whose 61 sealed the 2024 club championship.

“It was good to play with him today and see where his game is at.”

Fellow Victorian Josh Younger, fresh off his 2023/24 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia campaign, shot a 6-under 65 to take second spot.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

After his magical two on the first, Herbert dropped a shot on the second but that was his only setback for the day.

A trio of birdies came from the fourth to sixth and after making his way to -7 after 13, he closed off his round with another three in row, including a three-metre putt for birdie on the last.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Herbert’s availability for Neangar Park only became possible after the club changed its pro-am date to accommodate the local favourite.

“The jet lag has been hitting me pretty hard but I managed to hold it off for as long as I could to get through that round of golf,” he said.

“I’m not used to being back here this time of year. It’s odd to be here when it’s not really hot. Usually summer is our time and you’re sitting around outside, hoping for a cool breeze.

“For me, being able to give back to Australian golf, and give back to my local community as much as I can, has been something I’ve enjoyed doing over the last few years when I’ve had the chance.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-10: Lucas Herbert (Vic)

-6: Josh Younger (Vic)

-4: Wade Lowrie (Vic)

-3: Finlay Bellingham (Vic), Adam Burdett (Vic), Levi Burns (Vic)

NEXT UP

Herbert will again be the star attraction at the second leg of the Bendigo region double, the Symes Motors BMW Axedale Pro-Am, on Friday before the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series stops off in Leeton in NSW for the two-day Leeton Golf Club SunRice Pro-Am