Herbert unveils prep plans for Augusta National - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert will play Augusta National for the first time next week on a special reconnaissance mission designed to take away some of the intimidation of making his debut at The Masters next month.

Herbert is making his debut at THE PLAYERS Championship this week at TPC Sawgrass in Florida but has already put plans in place to familiarise himself with a golf course that can overwhelm those arriving for the first time.

Herbert, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis will all make their debuts at Augusta National from April 7-10 with Herbert and Lee to take the opportunity to absorb some of the ‘wow factor’ two weeks out from the tournament.

“We’re going to play twice next week. I think Min Woo is going up with me, as well,” Herbert said following nine holes at Sawgrass on Tuesday.

“Just want to get it out of the way, the whole Augusta wow factor and just be able to really take it in.

“Seeing everything that goes on, whether it be the clubhouse, whether it be the scoreboards that are up, whether it just be Augusta itself, those massive big trees that you see on TV.

“If I can get a lot of that out of the way two weeks out from the event, then when we do get there we’re still soaking it in, but at least we’ve done the majority of that and we can get into preparing properly to play the tournament.”

The 26-year-old has climbed to 43rd in the Official World Golf Ranking on the back of his top-10 finish at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, Herbert’s 68 on Sunday the best score of a brutal final round at Bay Hill.

As he grows accustomed to playing PGA TOUR courses that he has only ever seen previously on TV, Herbert said his Bay Hill result was an important step forward in competing in the game’s showpiece events.

“When you’re sitting back in Australia looking at my results, it would have looked like my game was in turmoil but I wasn’t surprised to finish in the top 10 at Bay Hill given where my game was at,” Herbert said.

“It was very satisfying to do it given the conditions and how tough the golf course was. I don’t think I’ve played that level of golf on a really tough golf course like Bay Hill was playing on Sunday.

“Scotty (Adam Scott) and I were talking around the way around and he asked if I’d ever played a harder set-up at a tournament.

“We both kind of agreed that a handful of US Opens probably compared to it, but it was playing about as hard as you can set a golf course up on Sunday.

“To obviously climb that leaderboard gives me a lot of self-confidence.

“I felt like it was probably nearly a bit of a next step in my golfing journey, to play some really high-level golf at a big quality event with a tough golf course and a good field.”