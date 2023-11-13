Herbert to be ambassador for Yellow Day 2023 - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert will be this year’s Yellow Day Ambassador at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship when the tournament will again honour Jarrod Lyle and continue the legacy he built in the golfing community.

For the sixth year, the second day of the event – Friday, November 24 – will be dedicated to remembering Jarrod and his achievements on and off the course, with the aim of raising important funds for not-for-profit organisation Challenge to support children with cancer.

Royal Queensland will turn yellow for the day and everyone at the course, and watching on from home, is encouraged to take part.

A winner on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, Lucas was great friends with his fellow Victorian, who passed away from acute myeloid leukemia at age 36 in 2018, and has an on-going ambassador role with Challenge.

His support includes raising awareness of Challenge by wearing the mascot, Leuk the Duck, and spreading the word of the cause at any opportunity where he is given a chance.

“Yellow Day is all about remembering our mate Jarrod, all the positivity he brought to the game of golf, the achievements he had and importantly to continue to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Challenge to support kids with cancer,” Lucas said.

“The second round of the PGA is always a special time for Australian golfers,

“I’d love everyone who comes along to RQ on Yellow Day this year to get involved even more than ever before.

“Get out your yellow shirts, yellow hats, yellow zinc and help us turn the course yellow.”

Lucas said he missed Jarrod’s smile and never-quit attitude.

“Although it’s been five years now since Jarrod passed, he’s still very much in our thoughts and what he gave to all of us, especially young players like me when I was just starting my golf career, is still fresh in our minds.

“Like many others on Tour, I’m proud to have Leuk the Duck with me when I’m practising and out on the course in tournaments.

“Leuk is a reminder of how much Jarrod meant to us and how important it is to help Challenge do what they do for young kids.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “It’s been incredible to see such wonderful support of Jarrod Lyle and Challenge over the past five Yellow Days with so many players and fans donning yellow.

“Hopefully we can take that support to another level this year as we remember Jarrod once again and honour all that he did for golf and for Challenge.”

To help Challenge continue supporting young cancer victims and their families, visit www.challenge.org.au to donate directly or purchase clothing and pins carrying the Leuk the Duck symbol Jarrod Lyle helped make famous.