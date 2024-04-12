Herbert goes back-to-back with a 62 at Axedale - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert completed the Bendigo region double on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series with a runaway win in the Symes Motors Axedale BMW Pro-Am today.

A day after shooting an equal course record 9-under-par 61 to claim the pro-am at his junior club, Neangar Park, Herbert flirted with a 59 before carding a 7-under-62 to beat fellow Victorians Cameron Kelly and Euan Walters by four shots.

The Axedale victory was a first for the 27-year-old who ran third and seventh in his previous appearances.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Preparing for the LIV Adelaide event later this month, Herbert was 7-under through 11 holes but his bid for a 59, to match the Axedale record held by Kris Mueck, was halted by pars on 12, 13, 14 and 16.

A bogey on the par-4 17th ended up costing him back-to-back 61s to celebrate his return home.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Today was solid. Similar to yesterday I thought I played reasonable enough and made some pretty good putts,” Herbert said.

“It’s tricky around here. You can get yourself in some tough positions very easily.

“I managed to avoid as many of those as possible and put some numbers on the board which was nice.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-7: Lucas Herbert (Vic)

-3: Cameron Kelly (Vic), Euan Walters (Vic)

-2: Michael Choi (Vic)

-1: Roland Baglin (Vic)

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series stops off in Leeton in NSW for the two-day Leeton Golf Club SunRice Pro-Am this weekend.