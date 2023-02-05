 Herbert facing big ask at Saudi International - PGA of Australia

Herbert facing big ask at Saudi International


Victorian Lucas Herbert will start the final round seven strokes back despite making forward progress on the leaderboard on day three of the PIF Saudi International.

A third round of three-under 67 elevated Herbert to a share of third alongside American Matthew Wolff and Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana at 10-under par, seven shots adrift of Mexican Abraham Ancer (64).

American Cameron Young (65) is Ancer’s nearest challenger at 15-under par, Herbert on track to record a second top-five finish from as many starts in 2023.

Fellow Aussie Marc Leishman would have been one shot closer to the lead if not for a late stumble at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Owning a share of the lead midway through Round 2, Leishman moved to 11-under with birdies at 10, 13 and 14 but dropped back to eight-under for the tournament with three straight bogeys from the 15th hole.

He will start Round 4 in a share of seventh, one shot clear of New South Welshman Travis Smyth who surged into a tie for 10th with a bogey-free five-under 65 on day three.

Another Aussie prominent on the leaderboard but a long way back of the lead is Gabi Ruffels.

Playing in her first event as a member of the Ladies European Tour, Ruffels moved into outright fourth with a third round of two-under 71 but is 10 shots behind runaway leader Aditi Ashok of India.

With scoring at a premium, Brett Drewitt’s two-under 68 in Round 3 has put him in the hunt for victory at the Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

After an even-par front nine of 35, Drewitt made eagle at the par-5 12th before a bogey-birdie run at 14 and 15 to climb 13 spots on the leaderboard and sit just one stroke back of American Christoper Petefish.

In a third round only partially completed, Aaron Baddeley remains the best-placed of the Aussies at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Baddeley is one-over through nine holes at Spyglass Hill to be tied for 38th, Greg Chalmers and Geoff Ogilvy both just inside the final day cut at one-under with one and 10 holes to complete respectively.


