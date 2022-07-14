Herbert buries the hatchet with Mickelson - PGA of Australia

When Lucas Herbert saw he was in the same group as Phil Mickelson for the first two rounds of the 150th Open at St Andrews he knew he had a score to settle.

Herbert’s grudge against the six-time major champion dates back to the 2011 Presidents Cup when the then 15-year-old from Bendigo ventured down to Royal Melbourne to volunteer for the week.

As the tournament progressed Herbert put together quite the collection of player autographs on a hat, but Mickelson’s name was a glaring omission.

It was not for a lack of trying however.Herbert had approached ‘Lefty’ at the time but was knocked back by the American star.

The Victorian clearly has never forgotten the incident and he was not going to miss the chance to let his playing partner know about it.

“I didn’t give Phil much all day and when we got to the 15th I led the conversation with ‘hey Phil, by the way I hate you’,” Herbert said with a laugh after his two-under par opening round.

“I then explained to him the story. He was very apologetic and I was like ‘I’m kind of ribbing you here’. Then we finished off the round and he signed a glove for me.

“It says ‘Lucas, 11 years late’ so that’s pretty funny. I’m going to frame this one.”

Herbert had three birdies in his round on Thursday and parred the entire back nine, while Mickelson finished an up-and-down day even par.

The duo, alongside American Kurt Kitayama, will tee off in the afternoon on Friday at 9:31pm AEST without as much built-up tension.