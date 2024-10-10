Herbert and Leishman heading home for multiple starts - PGA of Australia

Victorians Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman will return to their home state for the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open as part of multiple Australian appearances to end the year.

Bendigo’s Herbert will play three Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events in a row in 2024, starting at the NSW Open, followed by the BMW Australian PGA Championship and then the Australian Open.

He will then return early in 2025 at the Webex Players Series Murray River at Cobram Barooga Golf Club in the second half of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season announced earlier today.

Meanwhile, Leishman will contest the two Australian majors, first at Royal Queensland for the Australian PGA from November 21–24 before heading to Kingston Heath and The Victoria Golf Clubs for the Australian Open, starting November 28.

“Playing tournaments in Australia is right up there for me, and I can’t wait for the three-tournament run to end 2024, and also to get back underway early in 2025,” Herbert, who announced his schedule in person at the Australian Golf Centre today, said.

Added Leishman: “I’m really happy to be heading home again after what’s been a successful 2024.

“Finishing my year at the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open, two events I have always loved playing, is always good fun with great competition and I would love to add to my resume with a big Aussie win.”

Starting his career on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, which will co-sanction the Australian PGA and Australian Open with the DP World Tour again in 2024, Herbert’s three-week stretch will be alongside Cameron Smith and start close to his hometown with the NSW Open.

Played at Murray Downs Golf & Country Club from November 14, 28-year-old Herbert returns to a course where he had success as a teenager to challenge for the Kel Nagle Cup he nearly won early in his career, before heading back to the Murray River region and Cobram Barooga on January 30 to February 2 to play a Webex Players Series event for the first time.

Pitting men and women against one another for one trophy and prize fund, the innovative series brings juniors into the fold over the weekend, with the Murray River event one of nine in the second half of the men’s Tour schedule.

“Getting the chance to play alongside women and juniors at the Webex Players Series is something I am really looking forward to, especially given how close it is to home in Bendigo, so hopefully plenty of people come out to watch,” said Herbert, whose four-event commitment means he is eligible for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit title and all the benefits on offer.

Hailing from Warrnambool, Leishman is chasing his first big piece of silverware in Australia after being a regular challenger for the country’s biggest titles over the course of his career.

Making his 29th and 30th combined Australian PGA and Australian Open starts this year, Leishman returns home after a strong appearance in 2023 when he was third at Royal Queensland and tied for 27th at The Australian and The Lakes.

Growing up in regional Victoria and playing representative golf on the famed Sandbelt, both Herbert and Leishman would no doubt agree an Australian Open in Melbourne presents a special opportunity.

“Winning one would mean the world to me, especially on the Melbourne Sandbelt where I have played so much golf and absolutely love teeing it up,” Herbert said.

“Kingston Heath and Victoria are incredible courses that I think suit my game perfectly.”

Herbert and Leishman continue to add to fields that will include Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith, Jason Day, Hannah Green, Cam Davis, Joaquin Niemann, Ash Buhai and more over the Australian Summer of Golf.

“Anticipation continues to build as we excitedly prepare for the return of the Australian Open to the brilliant Melbourne Sandbelt. The addition of Lucas and Marc to the field has heightened that excitement, and we can’t wait to see them in action at Kingston Heath and Victoria,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

Joining Smith in playing four events of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season, Herbert will compete alongside the rising stars of Australian golf in a 19-event season.

“The support of players like Cam and Lucas for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia is tremendous and will help to bring added attention to the amazing group of players contesting 19 events across the season,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“The second half of the season has shaped up tremendously as our players chase the pathways on offer and historic titles such as the New Zealand Open.”

The 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE Network, with tickets available now via Ticketek.

2024/25 CHALLENGER PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA 2025 DATES

Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee (January 9 – 12)

Webex Players Series Victoria (January 23 – 26)

Webex Players Series Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle (January 30 – February 2)

Tournament TBC (February 6 – 9)

Webex Players Series Sydney (February 20 – 23)

NZ Open presented by Sky Sports (February 27 – March 2)

NZ PGA (March 6 – 9)

Heritage Classic (March 20 – 23)

The National Tournament (March 27 – 30)